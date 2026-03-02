LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news babar azam Aditi Bhatia ayatollah ali khamenei israel gautam gambhir crude oil surge gold price today france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Vo Israel Ko Bomb Deke Aaye’: Viral Video Of Children Blaming PM Modi For ‘Rahbar’ Khamenei’s Death Sparks Outrage; ‘Who’s Radicalising Them,’ People Ask

‘Vo Israel Ko Bomb Deke Aaye’: Viral Video Of Children Blaming PM Modi For ‘Rahbar’ Khamenei’s Death Sparks Outrage; ‘Who’s Radicalising Them,’ People Ask

A protest video featuring children alleging PM Modi aided Israel in Ayatollah Khamenei’s killing has ignited a fierce debate over radicalisation and misinformation in India.

The video has sparked outrage on the internet. (Image:X)
The video has sparked outrage on the internet. (Image:X)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Last updated: March 2, 2026 13:21:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Vo Israel Ko Bomb Deke Aaye’: Viral Video Of Children Blaming PM Modi For ‘Rahbar’ Khamenei’s Death Sparks Outrage; ‘Who’s Radicalising Them,’ People Ask

Iran-US War:  Death of Iranian Supreme Leader and spiritual head of Shia Muslims worldwide, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has evoked strongly mixed reactions from around the corners of the world.

While many, including most of the West and Iran’s immediate neighbours, celebrated the elimination of Khamenei, many others expressed anger and grief, terming the Iranian leader a martyr.

Amid the global pour down of reactions, Indians too have expressed their reactions to the killing of Ayatollah.

You Might Be Interested In

Home to a large number of Shia population, India witnessed strong reactions from the community.

Thousands of Shias took to the streets on Sunday after the news of Khamenei’s death spread across the globe.

Prominent cities such as Lucknow, Srinagar, Delhi, and Hyderabad witnessed demonstrators holding processions, sloganeering for Ayatollah and condemning the USA and Israel.

‘Was Our Rahbar’

While reactions poured in from across the country, a video shared over popular microblogging site X has surfaced showing an interaction between a journalist and two young children participating in one such demonstration.

In the video, children could be heard blaming Prime Minister Modi for the annihilation of Iran, alleging that he recently visited Israel to provide them with bombs so that it could kill Ayatollah.

The video has since gone viral, with people asking who is radicalising these children. Many lambasted the parents of the children for feeding them lies.

Full transcript of the interview —

Journalist: What is there in the news?

First Child: Modi has sided with them. He went to Israel to provide bombs to Israel.

Journalist: So, Modi gave bombs to Israel?

Second Kid: Yeah. (Hamare sar se saya uth gaya). Our guardian is gone!

Journalist: But you are here in India and he was very far away in Iran. How can you say this?

First Kid: What does distance have to do with it? He was our Rahbar.

Journalist: How old are you, and why are you here?

First Child: 11 years old. We are here to mourn the death of our Rahbar.

The conversation has sparked quick reactions from users. Many are raising eyebrows over how children of such young age are being radicalised.

“It is time GOI brings in #UCC & one country, one syllabus, closing all Madarsas into govt schools with the same curriculum for all in the country. #Deradicalisation is required for at least the next two decades,” a user, @DharamvirS35018, reacted.

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 1:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-11

RELATED News

Delhi Schools Rocked By Bomb Threats: Army, Salwan, Meera, Sardar Patel On Edge As Police, Fire Teams Rush In

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death Triggers Massive Protests In India: From Kashmir To Lucknow, Protestors Mourn Iran Supreme Leader’s Death Leaving Internet Bitterly Divided

PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Benjamin Netanyahu, Urges Immediate Cessation Of Hostilities Amid Middle East Asia Turmoil

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Through A Hole In A Dilapidated School Bus, Gets Crushed Under Wheels, Leaves Brother Traumatised

Karnataka Tragedy: Newlyweds Die Instantly As Car Crashes Into Lorry In Haveri, Shocking Town And Families

LATEST NEWS

Nora Fatehi Gets Brutally Slammed For Mourning Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Death In US‑Israel Strikes, Internet Says ‘When It’s About Pulwama, Tab….’

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s India Comeback Date Confirmed as BCCI Drops Massive Update | Check Full Details Inside

Ultimate Holi 2026 Playlist: From Desi Beats To Bollywood Groves You Definitely Can’t Miss

Mercedes-Benz V-Class To Make Comeback In India: Twin Display, Burmester Audio, And Premium Interior—Check All Details And Price

IPS Academy, North Campus Students Bag Prestigious AICTE Saraswati Scholarships

‘Vo Israel Ko Bomb Deke Aaye’: Viral Video Of Children Blaming PM Modi For ‘Rahbar’ Khamenei’s Death Sparks Outrage; ‘Who’s Radicalising Them,’ People Ask

‘Burn In Hell’: TV Anchor Rita Panahi Who Fled Iran In Childhood Delivers Explosive Reaction To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death | WATCH Viral Video

Schools, Colleges Shut Across Kashmir Valley Amid Heightened Security After US-Israeli Airstrikes

Chandra Grahan 2026: Can You Watch The ‘Blood Moon’ On March 3? Here’s The Full City-Wise Lunar Eclipse Visibility List

PCB Slaps ₹16 Lakh Fine on Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit | Report

‘Vo Israel Ko Bomb Deke Aaye’: Viral Video Of Children Blaming PM Modi For ‘Rahbar’ Khamenei’s Death Sparks Outrage; ‘Who’s Radicalising Them,’ People Ask

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Vo Israel Ko Bomb Deke Aaye’: Viral Video Of Children Blaming PM Modi For ‘Rahbar’ Khamenei’s Death Sparks Outrage; ‘Who’s Radicalising Them,’ People Ask

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Vo Israel Ko Bomb Deke Aaye’: Viral Video Of Children Blaming PM Modi For ‘Rahbar’ Khamenei’s Death Sparks Outrage; ‘Who’s Radicalising Them,’ People Ask
‘Vo Israel Ko Bomb Deke Aaye’: Viral Video Of Children Blaming PM Modi For ‘Rahbar’ Khamenei’s Death Sparks Outrage; ‘Who’s Radicalising Them,’ People Ask
‘Vo Israel Ko Bomb Deke Aaye’: Viral Video Of Children Blaming PM Modi For ‘Rahbar’ Khamenei’s Death Sparks Outrage; ‘Who’s Radicalising Them,’ People Ask
‘Vo Israel Ko Bomb Deke Aaye’: Viral Video Of Children Blaming PM Modi For ‘Rahbar’ Khamenei’s Death Sparks Outrage; ‘Who’s Radicalising Them,’ People Ask

QUICK LINKS