‘Vo Israel Ko Bomb Deke Aaye’: Viral Video Of Children Blaming PM Modi For ‘Rahbar’ Khamenei’s Death Sparks Outrage; ‘Who’s Radicalising Them,’ People Ask

Iran-US War: Death of Iranian Supreme Leader and spiritual head of Shia Muslims worldwide, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has evoked strongly mixed reactions from around the corners of the world.

While many, including most of the West and Iran’s immediate neighbours, celebrated the elimination of Khamenei, many others expressed anger and grief, terming the Iranian leader a martyr.

Amid the global pour down of reactions, Indians too have expressed their reactions to the killing of Ayatollah.

Home to a large number of Shia population, India witnessed strong reactions from the community.

Thousands of Shias took to the streets on Sunday after the news of Khamenei’s death spread across the globe.

Prominent cities such as Lucknow, Srinagar, Delhi, and Hyderabad witnessed demonstrators holding processions, sloganeering for Ayatollah and condemning the USA and Israel.

‘Was Our Rahbar’

While reactions poured in from across the country, a video shared over popular microblogging site X has surfaced showing an interaction between a journalist and two young children participating in one such demonstration.

In the video, children could be heard blaming Prime Minister Modi for the annihilation of Iran, alleging that he recently visited Israel to provide them with bombs so that it could kill Ayatollah.

Listen to these kids. Just listen. How radicalised and brainwashed they are. One kid says “Modi went to Israel to provide them with bombs” and says that his Rehbar Khamenei is gone. He’s only 11 years old. Who’s feeding such lies to these kids ? And who’s radicalising them ? pic.twitter.com/cO4PI7yOmp — BALA (@erbmjha) March 2, 2026

The video has since gone viral, with people asking who is radicalising these children. Many lambasted the parents of the children for feeding them lies.

Full transcript of the interview —

Journalist: What is there in the news?

First Child: Modi has sided with them. He went to Israel to provide bombs to Israel.

Journalist: So, Modi gave bombs to Israel?

Second Kid: Yeah. (Hamare sar se saya uth gaya). Our guardian is gone!

Journalist: But you are here in India and he was very far away in Iran. How can you say this?

First Kid: What does distance have to do with it? He was our Rahbar.

Journalist: How old are you, and why are you here?

First Child: 11 years old. We are here to mourn the death of our Rahbar.

The conversation has sparked quick reactions from users. Many are raising eyebrows over how children of such young age are being radicalised.

“It is time GOI brings in #UCC & one country, one syllabus, closing all Madarsas into govt schools with the same curriculum for all in the country. #Deradicalisation is required for at least the next two decades,” a user, @DharamvirS35018, reacted.