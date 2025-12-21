LIVE TV
Red Thread On Wrist, Alleged Links With RAW: Hindu Rickshaw Puller Gets Brutally Beaten By Mob In Bangladesh Days After Dipu Chandra Das Killing

Red Thread On Wrist, Alleged Links With RAW: Hindu Rickshaw Puller Gets Brutally Beaten By Mob In Bangladesh Days After Dipu Chandra Das Killing

Hindu rickshaw puller Gobinda Biswas beaten by mob in Jhenaidah, Bangladesh, over red sacred thread and alleged RAW links, days after Dipu Chandra Das killing. Police detain him amid rising attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

Hindu rickshaw puller Gobinda Biswas beaten by mob in Jhenaidah. (Photo: X)

Published: December 21, 2025 18:19:54 IST

Red Thread On Wrist, Alleged Links With RAW: Hindu Rickshaw Puller Gets Brutally Beaten By Mob In Bangladesh Days After Dipu Chandra Das Killing

Days after the lynching of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, another incident of mob violence against a Hindu individual has surfaced, raising fresh concerns over the safety of minorities in the country. A Hindu rickshaw puller was brutally assaulted by a mob in Jhenaidah district of Bangladesh’s Khulna Division on Friday after people allegedly noticed a red sacred thread on his wrist.

The victim, identified as Gobinda Biswas, was targeted near the Jhenaidah district municipality gate. The red thread, a symbol commonly worn by Hindus, reportedly triggered suspicion among bystanders, leading to the spread of rumours at the spot.

Rumours of RAW Links Spark Mob Violence

Eyewitness accounts indicate that rumours were circulated alleging that Biswas had links with India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). As the allegations spread, a crowd gathered and began assaulting him in public.

Biswas sustained injuries to his throat and chest during the attack. After beating him, the mob handed him over to the police, rather than dispersing. The incident was captured on video, several clips of which have since circulated widely on social media.

Videos Show Victim Pleading With Police

In one of the viral videos, Biswas can be seen pleading with the police while being taken into custody. “I am a rickshaw driver, please let me go,” he is heard saying. Despite his pleas, the police detained him and took him to the Jhenaidah Sadar police station.

Another video reportedly filmed inside the police station features an unidentified voice claiming that Biswas’s mobile phone contained several WhatsApp transactions linked to the Reserve Bank of India and that he had received a call from a person in India at the time of his detention.

Biswas later clarified to the police that the caller, identified as Akash, was personally known to him and not connected to any intelligence agency.

Police Say Preliminary Probe Underway

The officer-in-charge of Jhenaidah Sadar police station confirmed that Biswas remains in detention. The official said preliminary inquiries revealed that Biswas had lived in India for several years, adding that the allegations regarding possible links with Indian agencies were being examined.

Police have not, so far, presented any concrete evidence to substantiate the claims circulating on social media.

Incident Follows Killing of Dipu Chandra Das

The assault on Gobinda Biswas comes just days after the killing of Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district. Das was lynched over alleged blasphemy, an incident that triggered protests and reports of vandalism in multiple parts of the country.

The back-to-back incidents have heightened fears among minority communities and drawn international attention to the issue of communal violence in Bangladesh.

India Raises Strong Concerns Over Minority Attacks

India reacted strongly to the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, calling the incident “horrendous” and urging Bangladeshi authorities to ensure swift justice. In an official statement issued on December 21, the Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi was closely monitoring the situation and had conveyed its concerns to Dhaka over attacks on minorities.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had urged Bangladesh to bring those responsible for Das’s killing to justice and ensure the protection of minority communities.

MEA Flags ‘Misleading Propaganda’ in Bangladesh Media

The MEA also addressed reports suggesting that protests outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi had created a security situation. Jaiswal said such claims were misleading, clarifying that a small group of protesters had gathered briefly to condemn the killing of Das and demand minority protection.

“There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time,” he said, adding that visual evidence of the protest was publicly available.

Tensions Rise Ahead of Bangladesh Elections

The developments come at a sensitive time, with Bangladesh set to go to national elections in February. Ties between New Delhi and Dhaka are already under strain amid growing unrest and protests in the country.

Tensions escalated further following the killing of student political leader Sharif Osman Hadi during his election campaign. His death sparked widespread protests, adding to concerns over law and order and rising anti-India sentiment in the region.

As incidents involving attacks on minorities continue to surface, both domestic and international scrutiny on Bangladesh’s handling of communal violence is intensifying.

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 6:19 PM IST
