Home > World > REFILE-IMF, Sri Lanka reach staff-level agreement for $347 million in financing

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 9, 2025 10:21:02 IST

(Corrects typographical error in headline) Oct 9 (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that it has reached a staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka on economic policies to complete the fifth review of its reform program under the Extended Fund Facility, paving the way for access to about $347 million in financing. (Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 10:21 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

