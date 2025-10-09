REFILE-IMF, Sri Lanka reach staff-level agreement for $347 million in financing

(Corrects typographical error in headline) Oct 9 (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that it has reached a staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka on economic policies to complete the fifth review of its reform program under the Extended Fund Facility, paving the way for access to about $347 million in financing. (Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

