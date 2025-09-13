"Reflection of deep civilizational links…": MEA shares pictures from Mauritius PM's visit to Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday shared the visuals from the visit of Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya and noted how it reflects the deep civilizational ties between India and Mauritius.

In a post on X the External Affairs Minister said, “PM @Ramgoolam_Dr of Mauritius sought blessings at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Ayodhya. A reflection of the deep civilizational and people-to-people links connecting India and Mauritius.”

Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, arrived in Ayodhya and offered prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Friday.

He was accompanied by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ramgoolam, who is currently on a state visit to India also visited the historic Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

On Thursday, PM Modi, along with the Mauritius PM reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two nations and discussed regional as well as global issues. During their meeting, both leaders affirmed their intention to deepen cooperation in infrastructure, healthcare, digital technology, energy, maritime security, and other areas.

The meeting between the two leaders in the historic city of Varanasi underscores the enduring civilisational connection, spiritual bonds, and deep-rooted people-to-people ties that have shaped the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius.

The visit builds upon the positive momentum generated by PM Modi’s State Visit to Mauritius in March 2025, during which the two leaders elevated the bilateral relationship to an ‘Enhanced Strategic Partnership’.

The Mauritius PM is on his first overseas bilateral visit to India in his current term, from September 9 to September 16.He is on a state visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

The Mauritian PM had earlier visited India in May 2014 as the only non-SAARC leader invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and the Council of Ministers. (ANI)

