Home > World > Return of USSR? Russian Minister T-Shirt Sends Message Ahead of Alaska Summit

Return of USSR? Russian Minister T-Shirt Sends Message Ahead of Alaska Summit

Russian FM Lavrov arrived in Alaska for high-stakes talks with the US on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, wearing a USSR T-shirt signaling Russia’s stance. Trump expressed confidence in peace, citing follow-up talks with Zelensky and possibly European leaders, aiming to save lives and secure progress.

Experts say the dress could be a subtle message to the US
Experts say the dress could be a subtle message to the US

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 15, 2025 18:20:02 IST

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Alaska on Thursday (local time) for high-stakes talks with the United States aimed at finding common ground over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In a move that drew attention, Lavrov wore a T-shirt written “CCCP,” the Russian abbreviation for the Soviet Union, as he prepared to meet US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin for discussions on ending the war. Ukraine was also once part of the Soviet Union.

What is the Russian Minister Trying to Signal by Wearing a ‘USSR’ T-Shirt?

Wearing a USSR T-shirt could be a nod to Lavrov’s nationalistic and nostalgic sentiments for the Soviet era, reflecting Russia’s desire to reclaim its former glory. By wearing the T-shirt, Lavrov might be asserting Russia’s distinct identity and sovereignty, signaling that Russia will not compromise its interests or values in negotiations.

The attire could be a subtle message to the US, hinting that Russia will engage in talks on its own terms, without compromising its stance or appearing weak.

When asked about Trump’s remark that there is a “25 percent chance” the talks will not be successful, Lavrov said, “We never try to anticipate the outcome or make any guesses. What we do know, however, is that we have arguments we can contribute to the discussion and that our position is clear. We will present it.”

The Russian Foreign Minister also noted that much has already been achieved between the two countries, pointing to the visit of Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff to Russia earlier, where he held talks with Russian President Putin.

“In fact, much has been accomplished already during the visits by the US President’s Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff. President Vladimir Putin has mentioned this fact. Steve Witkoff spoke on behalf of President Donald Trump. I hope that we will be able to continue this productive conversation tomorrow,” Lavrov said.

When asked if he felt nervous ahead of the meeting, Lavrov replied with a smile, “What’s that?”

Donald Trump Hopeful of Peace in Ukraine

Ahead of his meeting with Putin, US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Putin is now ready to pursue peace. The summit is scheduled for August 15 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.

“I think President Putin will make peace and President Zelensky will make peace,” Trump told reporters.

Asked if the US is prepared to offer Putin access to rare minerals as an incentive to end the war, Trump replied, “We’re going to see what happens with our meeting. We have a big meeting. It’s going to be, I think, very important for Russia, and it’s going to be very important for us and important for us only that we’re going to save a lot of lives.”

“But what I’m really doing this for is to save thousands of soldiers a week,” he added. Looking beyond the Alaska talks, Trump outlined plans for a follow-up meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, possibly joined by European leaders. He called that session potentially more important than the first.

“We have a meeting with President Putin tomorrow. I think it’s gonna be a good meeting, but the more important meeting will be the second meeting that we’re having. We’re gonna have a meeting with President Putin, President Zelenskyy, me, and maybe we’ll bring some of the European leaders along, maybe not,” he said. (ANI)

Also Read: Trump-Putin Summit: Alaska’s Journey from Russian Colony to American State

Tags: AlaskarussiaUSSR

Return of USSR? Russian Minister T-Shirt Sends Message Ahead of Alaska Summit

