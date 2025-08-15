Trump-Putin Summit: Alaska’s Journey from Russian Colony to American State

United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Trump warned there would be “severe consequences” if Putin refused a ceasefire after a virtual meeting with European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The war has lasted more than three years.

Alaska to Host Trump-Putin Meeting

The meeting will take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, a large US military installation on the northern edge of Anchorage, Alaska’s biggest city. Covering 64,000 acres, it is Alaska’s largest military base and a key location for Arctic training and defence.

But Alaska was not always American, it once belonged to Russia. The two countries are just 90 km (55 miles) apart at the Bering Strait’s narrowest point. Russian presidential assistant Yuri Ushakov said this made Alaska a sensible choice for the summit, as Russia’s team could simply fly across the strait.

Russia became interested in Alaska long before the United States had a presence in the Pacific. In 1725, Russian Tsar Peter the Great sent Danish explorer Vitus Bering to map the Alaskan coast. Russia was attracted by the area’s rich natural resources, especially valuable sea otter furs.

Why Did Russia Sell Alaska to the US?

In 1799, Emperor Paul I granted the ‘Russian-American’ Company control over Alaska’s governance and trade. The company built settlements, including Sitka, which became the colonial capital after Russia defeated the native Tlingit people in 1804.

However, Russia faced serious problems in keeping Alaska. This included its distance from the Russian capital, a harsh climate, supply shortages, and being regularly challenged by American traders and explorers.

By the early 1800s, as the United States expanded westward, competition grew. Russia also struggled to maintain a military presence along the Pacific. The situation worsened after the Crimean War (1853–1856), as it ended in defeat for Russia, costing it the equivalent of 160 million pounds sterling.

Realizing Alaska could be lost to Britain in a future conflict, Tsar Alexander II decided to sell it. This would raise much-needed funds and remove the burden of defending it.

US Secretary of State William Seward pursued the deal as the American Civil War came to an end in 1865. On March 30, 1867, the United States agreed to purchase Alaska from Russia for $7.2 million.

