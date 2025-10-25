Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup: Devils down Sharks for 7th straight win Dougie Hamilton scored two power-play goals and added an assist as the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to seven games with a 3-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Friday in Newark, N.J. Connor Brown also scored, Nico Hischier had three assists and Jake Allen made 16 saves for the Devils, who are riding their longest winning streak since a 13-game run from Oct. 25-Nov. 21, 2022, which tied a franchise record. Adam Silver on gambling allegations: 'Very upsetting' A day after an active NBA head coach and player were arrested in connection with an FBI gambling investigation, NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his dismay at the charges. Speaking on Amazon Prime Video's debut NBA broadcast featuring the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, Silver said, "My initial reaction was I was deeply disturbed. There's nothing more important to the league and its fans than the integrity of the competition. And so I had a pit in my stomach. It was very upsetting." NBA roundup: Heat set scoring mark in dismantling of Grizzlies Bam Adebayo scored 18 of his game-high 24 points in the first quarter and visiting Miami set a record for most points allowed by a Memphis Grizzlies opponent in regulation during a lopsided 146-114 victory Friday night. The Heat scored 86 first-half points — also a Grizzlies opponent record — on 57.7% shooting to lead by 39 points at halftime. Miami was up 44-25 after the first quarter, having made seven of its nine 3-point attempts. Motor racing-Pressure, but no panic as Piastri keeps calm and carries on If Oscar Piastri is feeling the heat, more than usual in the furnace of Mexico City's high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, McLaren's Formula One leader is doing a good job of hiding it. The 24-year-old has teammate Lando Norris breathing down his neck 14 points behind while Red Bull's resurgent champion Max Verstappen is biting great chunks out of his lead with five rounds remaining. UNT's Drew Mestemaker sets conference record with 608 passing yards North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker set school and American Conference records by throwing for 608 yards on Friday in a 54-20 road victory over Charlotte. The redshirt freshman connected on 37 of 49 passes, hitting receivers for four touchdowns and getting intercepted once. Flag football-Mexico's captain Flores sees stiff competition for Olympic qualifying Mexican national flag football team captain Diana Flores expects a fierce competition for Olympic qualifying, as the women's game grows rapidly around the world ahead of its Los Angeles 2028 debut. Mexico stunned the favourites United States to claim a second straight World Games gold this year 26-21, holding off a late charge from the nation that invented the sport but has no easy path to the top of the podium. Tennis-Bencic battles past Kenin to set up Noskova final in Tokyo Belinda Bencic reached her second Pan Pacific Open final a decade after her first with a hard-fought 7-6(5) 3-6 6-2 win over American Sofia Kenin on Saturday, booking a title clash with Linda Noskova, who advanced via a walkover. Bencic will now have another chance to win the trophy and erase bitter memories of her straight-sets defeat by Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska in the 2015 final, and the Swiss player said she was looking forward to the challenge. Baseball-Blue Jays stun Ohtani, Dodgers in World Series opener The Toronto Blue Jays were made to wait longer than most teams to return to the World Series but made up for lost time with an 11-4 rout of the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in Game One of the best-of-seven championship. Much of the talk in the build-up to the opening pitch was about how the Dodgers, a superteam that includes Japanese two-way standout Shohei Ohtani, were clear favourites to be MLB's first repeat champion in 25 years. Giants, Brian Daboll fined for interrupting Jaxson Dart concussion exam The New York Giants were fined $200,000 for violating the concussion protocol after rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart exited their Oct. 9 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL and NFLPA announced Friday. The league's joint investigation with the players' association found coach Brian Daboll and running back Cam Skattebo breached the protocol during New York's Week 6 home win. Daboll and Skattebo entered the sideline medical tent to speak to Dart while doctors evaluated him, "creating the perception they were interfering" with the exam. Baseball-'We don't need you!': Toronto crowd taunts Ohtani in World Series opener Shohei Ohtani spurned the Toronto Blue Jays in free agency two years ago in favour of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and in the World Series opener on Friday the home crowd let the Japanese standout know exactly how they felt about that decision. "We don't need you!" the sellout crowd of 44,353 chanted in unison at the top of their lungs during Ohtani's final at-bat of a game that Toronto won 11-4.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)