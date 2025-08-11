Ride Malfunction At UK’s Boardmasters Festival Leaves Riders Suspended

A night of entertainment at the UK’s Boardmasters music festival turned tense when a high-flying amusement ride stopped mid-air, leaving some riders hanging upside down. The incident took place on Thursday, August 7, at the festival’s fairground in Newquay, Cornwall. The Apollo 13 ride halted suddenly after a brief power loss, according to The Daily Mail. Boardmasters, a four-day festival, attracts thousands each year.

The Apollo 13, known for swinging passengers up to 180 feet, was in motion when it unexpectedly came to a stop, drawing concern from festival-goers nearby.

What Eyewitness Videos Showed

Videos filmed by attendees showed the Apollo 13 stuck at the top of its arc. The ride has a rotating arm with two seating units, each holding four passengers. Reports confirmed that up to four riders remained in an inverted position during the incident. A TikTok video captured them suspended for about 20 minutes, with the caption, “Apollo 13 broke with people stuck at the top for 20 minutes.” Comments online ranged from fear of the wind’s sway to remarks about the freezing cold. One witness called the scene “mad.”

Festival Organisers’ Statement on the Incident

A Boardmasters spokesperson explained that the ride’s safety system activated after detecting a fault. “As a safety precaution, the ride automatically halted with people on board. The ride operator immediately responded and safely assisted all guests from the ride within 20 minutes. At no point were guests in any danger,” the spokesperson told Fox News Digital. Organisers said the Apollo 13 underwent a full inspection after the malfunction. Once it passed safety checks, operators restarted the ride. The festival continued without further incident until it concluded on August 10.

Facts About the Apollo 13 Ride

Apollo 13 is a travelling fairground ride that operates at festivals and events across the UK. It takes its name from NASA’s 1970 space mission, where a damaged oxygen tank forced astronauts to cancel their moon landing. The ride, launched in 2024, features regular maintenance updates shared on its official Facebook page. These include checks on gears, lighting replacements, and lubrication of moving parts. Its operators promote it as a high-thrill experience for festival visitors who enjoy extreme rides.

