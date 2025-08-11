Israel’s Stark Warning: Hamas Must Be Destroyed or War Will Rage On!

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that responsibility for any continuation of the hostilities in Gaza falls squarely on the shoulders of the Hamas organization. He said so Sunday afternoon in a press conference.

Netanyahu told the international media that Hamas still has thousands of armed operatives in Gaza and vows to repeat the October 7 massacre and to “do so again and again” while openly professing its goal to destroy the State of Israel.

Israel’s PM Netanyahu Accuses Hamas of all the Wrongdoings in Gaza

“It subjugates Gazans, it steals their food, and it shoots them when they try to move to safe zones,” he said. “And I think it’s instructive that now, many Gazans are fighting back. They are begging us, and they’re begging the world: ‘Free us. Free us, and free Gaza from Hamas.”

“No nation can accept a genocidal terrorist organization, an organization committed to its annihilation, a stone’s throw from its citizens,” added Netanyahu, who went on to say that Israel’s goal is not to occupy Gaza, but to “free Gaza, free it from Hamas terrorists.”

The prime minister explained that Israel’s plan for Gaza is the establishment of a security zone along its border with Israel to prevent future Hamas incursions and a civilian administration there that will seek to live in peace with Israel.

Netanyahu Says Israel will Stop Gaza Assault if Hamas Lays Down Weapons

“The war can end tomorrow if Gaza, or rather, if Hamas, lays down its arms and releases all the remaining hostages,” he declared, adding that he intends to see Gaza demilitarized.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu said on Sunday that he expects a new military offensive in Gaza to be completed “fairly quickly.” His comments came as the U.N. Security Council discussed fresh calls to end the suffering in the Palestinian territory.

However, Israel’s military chief has warned against occupying the entire Gaza Strip. He said a larger offensive could put the lives of remaining hostages at risk and trap Israeli forces in a long and deadly guerrilla war.

(Inputs From ANI)

