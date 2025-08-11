LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Israel’s Stark Warning: Hamas Must Be Destroyed or War Will Rage On!

Israel’s Stark Warning: Hamas Must Be Destroyed or War Will Rage On!

Prime Minister Netanyahu blamed Hamas for ongoing Gaza violence, accusing them of terrorizing Gazans and vowing repeated attacks. He called for freeing Gaza from Hamas, aiming to demilitarize the area with a security zone. A new offensive is expected soon, though military warns against full Gaza occupation.

Israeli PM said Hamas still has thousands of armed operatives in Gaza
Israeli PM said Hamas still has thousands of armed operatives in Gaza

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 11, 2025 06:30:03 IST

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that responsibility for any continuation of the hostilities in Gaza falls squarely on the shoulders of the Hamas organization. He said so Sunday afternoon in a press conference.

Netanyahu told the international media that Hamas still has thousands of armed operatives in Gaza and vows to repeat the October 7 massacre and to “do so again and again” while openly professing its goal to destroy the State of Israel.

Israel’s PM Netanyahu Accuses Hamas of all the Wrongdoings in Gaza

“It subjugates Gazans, it steals their food, and it shoots them when they try to move to safe zones,” he said. “And I think it’s instructive that now, many Gazans are fighting back. They are begging us, and they’re begging the world: ‘Free us. Free us, and free Gaza from Hamas.”

“No nation can accept a genocidal terrorist organization, an organization committed to its annihilation, a stone’s throw from its citizens,” added Netanyahu, who went on to say that Israel’s goal is not to occupy Gaza, but to “free Gaza, free it from Hamas terrorists.”

The prime minister explained that Israel’s plan for Gaza is the establishment of a security zone along its border with Israel to prevent future Hamas incursions and a civilian administration there that will seek to live in peace with Israel.

Netanyahu Says Israel will Stop Gaza Assault if Hamas Lays Down Weapons

“The war can end tomorrow if Gaza, or rather, if Hamas, lays down its arms and releases all the remaining hostages,” he declared, adding that he intends to see Gaza demilitarized. 

Meanwhile, Netanyahu said on Sunday that he expects a new military offensive in Gaza to be completed “fairly quickly.” His comments came as the U.N. Security Council discussed fresh calls to end the suffering in the Palestinian territory.

However, Israel’s military chief has warned against occupying the entire Gaza Strip. He said a larger offensive could put the lives of remaining hostages at risk and trap Israeli forces in a long and deadly guerrilla war.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Anas al-Sharif Among Four Journalists Killed in Deadly Israeli Strikes in Gaza

Tags: gazahamasisrael

RELATED News

Al Jazeera Journalist Anas al-Sharif’s Final Message Before Being Killed By Israel: ‘Do Not Forget Gaza’
Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein’s NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

“Receipts Are Coming”: CM Punk Promises Payback After WrestleMania Betrayal by Paul Heyman
What’s Behind Hansika Motwani’s Cryptic Birthday Post Amid Rumors? Fans Speculate Hidden Meaning In Actress’s Mysterious Message
64 Today, Suniel Shetty Looks Half His Age, Here’s The Secret You Need to Know!
ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Result Declared For June 2025, Check Here
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Teen Sensation Kwena Maphaka Shatters 16-Year Record with Historic T20I Spell
Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects
Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT
Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know
Israel’s Stark Warning: Hamas Must Be Destroyed or War Will Rage On!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Israel’s Stark Warning: Hamas Must Be Destroyed or War Will Rage On!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Israel’s Stark Warning: Hamas Must Be Destroyed or War Will Rage On!
Israel’s Stark Warning: Hamas Must Be Destroyed or War Will Rage On!
Israel’s Stark Warning: Hamas Must Be Destroyed or War Will Rage On!
Israel’s Stark Warning: Hamas Must Be Destroyed or War Will Rage On!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?