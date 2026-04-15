Prize Bond Results Today (15 April, 2026): PKR 750 Draw No. 166 Won , Investors Await Full Results As Quetta Hosts Today’s Draw

Prize Bond Results Today (15 April, 2026): The much awaited Rs 750 prize bond draw No. 166 will be conducted in Quetta today, April 15, 2026, and investors from all over Pakistan are keenly waiting for the results to be announced. The draw is being conducted by the National Savings Centre, and thousands of people are expected to participate in this prize bond draw to win huge amounts of cash. Prize bonds are still a popular form of investment and are considered to be very safe and flexible. The results of the draw are eagerly awaited by everyone, and people are waiting for the complete results list to be announced to know whether their bond number is lucky.

How Much Are the Prize Money Payouts in PKR 750 Prize Bond Draw and How Many Winners Will Be Chosen in Each Category ?

If you are invested in the prize bond scheme and waiting for the results of the Rs750 prize bond draw to be announced today, April 15, 2026, you would be interested to know how much prize money will be awarded in each category and how many winners will be chosen. For the first prize, the prize money to be awarded is Rs1,500,000 and there will be only one winner. The second prize award is Rs500,000, and there will be three winners. For the third prize, 1,696 winners will receive Rs9,300 each.

How Will Winners of PKR 750 Prize Bond Draw Receive Their Prizes and How Can They Redeem Their Prizes

After winning the Rs750 prize bond draw, the winners can redeem their prizes by visiting the nearest branch of the National Savings Centre and presenting the original bond and identity documents for verification.

Prize bonds in Pakistan are still the safest investment

Pakistan’s prize bonds are considered one of the safest investment options in the country, as they can be encashed at any time without loss of value. Also, they have the potential to win cash prizes. There is no expiry on the bonds, which means you can keep them for as long as you wish without losing their value. The bond holders have the flexibility to encash at their convenience.

PKR 750 prize bonds draw 2025 results

The first prize of Rs1,500,000 was won by bond number 809258, followed by second prize winners bond numbers 488890, 748328 and 746418. Let’s see more results of the draw . Prize bonds are considered one of the safest investment options in the country, as they can be encashed at any time without loss of value. Also, they have the potential to win cash prizes. There is no expiry on the bonds, which means you can keep them for as long as you wish without losing their value. The bond holders have the flexibility to encash at their convenience.