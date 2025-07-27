Home > World > Russia Claims Capture of Two Villages in Ukraine As Fighting Intensifies

Russia Claims Capture of Two Villages in Ukraine As Fighting Intensifies

Russia's Defense Ministry announced it captured two villages in eastern Ukraine, including one in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Ukraine denied losing territory but reported heavy fighting around the frontline, especially near the logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Russia says it has taken two villages in eastern Ukraine amid heavy fighting. Ukraine denies losing ground but reports fierce battles near key areas. (Photo: X/@ZelenskyyUa)
Russia says it has taken two villages in eastern Ukraine amid heavy fighting. Ukraine denies losing ground but reports fierce battles near key areas. (Photo: X/@ZelenskyyUa)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 27, 2025 06:23:01 IST

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed on Saturday that its forces have captured two villages in eastern Ukraine: Zelenyi Hai in Donetsk region and Maliivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Reuters reported. According to the report, Moscow described Zelenyi Hai as “a major stronghold of Ukrainian formations” covering access to Dnipropetrovsk’s border.

While Ukraine did not confirm losing these villages, the country reported intense fighting. The Ukrainian military’s General Staff confirmed attack on Zelenyi Hai “11 times in the past 24 hours”, and added that Russian forces’ attempts in Maliivka were halted.

Focus on Pokrovsk and Northern Regions

Highlighting intense battles near the logistics hub of Pokrovsk along the 1,000-km frontline, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it a “focal point” of Russian attacks. He also noted “successful actions” by Ukrainian forces in Sumy, near Ukraine’s northern border, where Russia had established a foothold recently.

Military spokesperson Viktor Trehubov described the attacks on Pokrovsk as “a small torrent that simply does not stop,” as reported by Reuters.

Diplomatic Talks Yield No Ceasefire

These clashes come just days after Russia and Ukraine held their third direct meeting in Turkey, aimed at peace efforts. While prisoner swaps and remains exchanges showed progress, no ceasefire or leader-level talks were agreed upon.

Conflicting Claims and Ongoing Conflict

Russia has, in recent months, continued to report steady territorial gains, especially westward. However, Ukraine has disputed many of these claims, particularly about territory in Dnipropetrovsk, a region Russia does not officially claim as its own.

ALSO READ: Railway Power Outage in Volgograd After Ukrainian Drone Strike, Russia Says

Tags: home-hero-pos-5

RELATED News

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Vows Victory Over US on Korean War Anniversary
Railway Power Outage in Volgograd After Ukrainian Drone Strike, Russia Says
Jeffrey Epstein Probe Heats Up in Congress – Here’s What to Expect Next
At Least 11 Stabbed at Walmart in Michigan’s Traverse City, Suspect in Custody
Former Trump Speechwriter, Fired During First Term, Appointed to Lead US Institute of Peace

LATEST NEWS

Russia Claims Capture of Two Villages in Ukraine As Fighting Intensifies
Weather Update Today: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Central India And West Coast Till July 31 – Check State-Wise Forecast
Viral Video | Bengaluru Jewellery Shop Robbery Caught On CCTV, Armed Robbers Escape With Gold Worth ₹18 Lakh In 30 Seconds
Rajinikanth Is Secretly Writing His Life Story While Filming Coolie — Here’s What Lokesh Kanagaraj Revealed!
Suneel Darshan Reflects on Painful Fallout with Sunny Deol: “The Darkest Chapter of My Life”
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Warns ChatGPT Users: No Legal Protection For Sensitive Conversations
What Is Nipah Virus? Kerala On High Alert After Fresh Case Sparks Public Health Concerns
Your July 27 Horoscope: Small Signs, Quiet Shifts, and What the Stars Are Saying Today
Former Trump Speechwriter, Fired During First Term, Appointed to Lead US Institute of Peace
Ivermectin Cuts Malaria Transmission By 26%: Largest Study Offers New Hope
Russia Claims Capture of Two Villages in Ukraine As Fighting Intensifies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Russia Claims Capture of Two Villages in Ukraine As Fighting Intensifies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Russia Claims Capture of Two Villages in Ukraine As Fighting Intensifies
Russia Claims Capture of Two Villages in Ukraine As Fighting Intensifies
Russia Claims Capture of Two Villages in Ukraine As Fighting Intensifies
Russia Claims Capture of Two Villages in Ukraine As Fighting Intensifies

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?