Home > World > Russia Held Responsible For MH17 Downing That Killed 298: European Court Condemns Kremlin’s ‘Decade Of Deception’

Russia Held Responsible For MH17 Downing That Killed 298: European Court Condemns Kremlin’s ‘Decade Of Deception’

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has unanimously ruled that Russia is responsible for downing Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 (MH17), which killed all 298 people on board in 2014. The plane was flying over eastern Ukraine from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down. The court also condemned Russia for failing to properly investigate the crash and for ongoing human rights violations in Ukraine.

ECHR rules Russia responsible for downing MH17 in 2014, condemns failure to investigate and human rights abuses in Ukraine. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 11:44:17 IST

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday  unanimously ruled that Russia is responsible for the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 (MH17).

The crash took place on July 17, 2014 , killing all 298 passengers including 38 Australian citizens and residents and the crew on board. The plane was flying over eastern Ukraine from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it crashed.

European Court of Human Rights On MH17 Downing And Beyond

The ECHR in its ruling condemned Russia for failing to conduct an adequate investigation into the crash claiming that Moscow did not cooperate with the court’s investigation.

The court said requests for information were denied and Russia failed to provide legal remedies for the victims’ survivors. According to the court, Russia’s ongoing denial of any involvement has caused additional suffering to the relatives of those lost in the crash that happened more then a decade ago.

Thein addition to the the MH17 crash case, charged for repeated and systematic human rights violations in Ukraine. These include indiscriminate military attacks, summary executions of civilians, torture  including the use of rape as a weapon of war, forced displacement, and other serious abuses

Russia was expelled from ECHR in 2022 after its invaded  Ukraine and in 2023, promting the Russian parliament for vote to end the ECHR’s jurisdiction in Russia. ECHR is part of the Council of Europe which is an international organization working on  upholding human rights. 

Russia Responsible For MH17 Tragedy: ECHR

Since the MH17 crash, Australia and other varioys European countries have accused Russia for downing the MH17 tragedy. Earlier efforts to hold the perpetrators accountable include a 2022 Dutch court trial that convicted two Russians and a Ukrainian in absentia for murder related to the shootdown. However, these individuals remain at large and are unlikely to serve their life sentences.

In May 2025, the United Nations’ International Civil Aviation Organization also concluded that Russia was responsible and violated international law by using weapons against a civilian aircraft.

European Court of Human Rights Ruling On MH17 Hailed

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp hailed the ECHR ruling, saying it can offer some relief to  the greivinng families. The majority of passengers on MH17 were Dutch nationals.

“Nothing can take away this suffering and grief, but I hope the verdict offers a sense of justice and recognition,”  he said.

Ukraine’s Justice Ministry described the ECHR decision on the Telegram messaging platform as “one of the most important in the practice of interstate cases.”

Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov however, dismissed the ruling, stating, “we consider them null and void,” and reaffirmed Russia’s refusal to abide by the court’s decisions.

