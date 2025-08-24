One of Russia’s most decorated military figures in the war against Ukraine allegedly ordered his own soldiers to shoot him in a scheme to avoid combat and receive financial compensation, investigators have revealed. Lt. Col. Konstantin Frolov, widely known by the nickname “The Executioner” for his reputation as a skilled sniper, was identified as the architect of a large-scale scam within the Russian military, according to a probe reported by Russian newspaper Kommersant.

Lt. Col. Konstantin Frolo Along With His Group Secured $2.5 Million

The investigation concluded that Frolov instructed 35 officers and soldiers from the elite sniper unit of the 83rd Air Assault Brigade to deliberately fire at him and at one another. In exchange, the group allegedly secured payouts totaling nearly $2.5 million from the Kremlin for their staged wounds.

The inquiry also cast serious doubt on Frolov’s celebrated battlefield record. His purported achievements – including claims of killing dozens of Ukrainian soldiers and being injured seven times during the conflict – were allegedly fabricated.

The 39-year-old commander had previously been elevated in Russian state media as a symbol of valor. In a video shared by the Russian Defense Ministry in 2024, Frolov appeared praising the sacrifices of soldiers in President Vladimir Putin’s war.

“Since childhood, duty and honor have not been empty words for me,” Frolov declared in the Defense Ministry video.

“I always wanted to be a military man, and I became one.”

Lt. Col. Konstantin Frolo Manufacturd Stories

The ministry further endorsed his reputation, writing on its official Telegram channel, “‘The Executioner’ is a sniper. He does not want to return home without a victory.”

Among Frolov’s most prominent stories was a televised account in which he claimed to have rescued and later adopted a young girl wounded in Ukrainian shelling. That narrative is now believed to have been fabricated.

“I picked her up and carried her, and she said, ‘uncle, my savior, you’re bleeding’. I looked down, and saw that I was covered in blood,” he allegedly recounted on camera, according to The Times of London.

Investigation Against Lt. Col. Konstantin Frolo After Whistleblower Alerts Russia

Frolov first came under scrutiny in June last year when a whistleblower alerted Russian authorities to the fake injury scheme. Following the report, a formal investigation was launched.

He later admitted to asking his soldiers to shoot him, instructing them to avoid vital organs, Russian media outlets said.

In an effort to secure a plea deal, Frolov reportedly implicated all of his fellow soldiers and accomplices, turning over details of the operation to prosecutors.

Russia Bars Lt. Col. Konstantin Frolo To Rejoin

Despite his attempts to rejoin the front lines, Frolov’s request was denied by the Kremlin. He now faces charges of large-scale fraud, bribery, and illegal trafficking of weapons, ammunition, and explosive devices.

The scheme allegedly involved payments of 3 million rubles (approximately $40,000) for each participant, along with extended leave from the battlefield.

The staged injuries were also used to justify recommendations for medals recognizing valor and bravery.

Over the course of the war, Frolov had been awarded four “Orders of Courage,” one of Russia’s highest honors for acts of selflessness, in addition to two medals for bravery and valor.

