LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > World > Ukraine’s Drone Strike Hits Kursk Nuclear Plant In Russia – Should Residents Be Worried About Radiation Levels?

Ukraine’s Drone Strike Hits Kursk Nuclear Plant In Russia – Should Residents Be Worried About Radiation Levels?

A Ukrainian drone strike caused a fire at Russia’s Kursk Nuclear Power Plant after hitting an auxiliary transformer, officials said. Radiation levels remain normal, though unit three’s output was halved following the blast.

A Ukrainian drone hit Russia’s Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, sparking a fire. Radiation levels remain stable, officials confirm. Photo/X.
A Ukrainian drone hit Russia’s Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, sparking a fire. Radiation levels remain stable, officials confirm. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 24, 2025 09:47:40 IST

A fire broke out at Russia’s Kursk Nuclear Power Plant after air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian drone near the facility, the plant’s press service confirmed on August 23. According to the statement, the drone was one of several reported by Russian authorities and crashed into an auxiliary transformer, igniting a fire that was later extinguished. No casualties were reported.

Drone Strike Impact and Details

“A combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine was shot down by air defense systems near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant,” the press service said in a Telegram post.

“Upon impact, the drone detonated, resulting in damage to an auxiliary transformer,” the statement added.

The plant reported that unit three had to be reduced to 50 percent capacity following the explosion.

Also Read: Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’

Have Radiation Levels At The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant Exceeded The Normal Limits?

The press office stressed that radiation levels inside the plant and in the area around the plant “have not exceeded normal limits.”

REN TV, a Russian federal network that reported the story initially, quoted the plant’s press office as stating the burned transformer was outside of the nuclear department. But it was not immediately apparent in what part of the plant the fire took place.

Ukraine has not made any comment on the incident. Kyiv has ramped up drone missions within Russian airspace in recent months, calling them precision attacks on infrastructure vital to the military campaign of Moscow.

Where is Kursk Nuclear Plant Located?

The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is situated 40 km west of Kursk city, on the Seim River bank. It was commissioned with the first unit in 1976, then with further units in 1979, 1983, and 1985, the press service reported.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has consistently warned of the dangers of military action in the vicinity of nuclear plants since Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine Ramps Up Drone Attacks on Russia

Earlier today, authorities also reported several drone attacks on St. Petersburg and the Leningrad area. Six drones were destroyed in the Leningrad area and two over St. Petersburg, officials reported.

In St. Petersburg’s Krasnoselsky district, windows were broken in an apartment building when a drone was “neutralized.” No one was injured or killed.

The drone operation disrupted air traffic at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport, where over 30 flights were rerouted and over 50 were delayed. Operations later resumed in the evening.

Simultaneously, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin also confirmed that a drone en route to the capital was also destroyed.

Also Read: Russia Captures Two Settlements In Ukraine’s Donetsk: Here’s What We Know So Far

Tags: Kursk Nuclear Plantrussia newsUkraine drone attackUkraine war

RELATED News

Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack
Visiting Vietnam Vice President, Nepal PM Oli Hold Talks to Deepen Relations

LATEST NEWS

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Pranit More Says,‘I Can Provoke Others, This Is What My Job Is’ | NewsX Exclusive
Shehbaz Badesha: ‘Doing Bigg Boss 100% To Push Myself’ – Exclusive NewsX Interview
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Natalia Janoszek Says, ‘I Won’t Tolerate Disrespect Inside The House’ | NewsX Exclusive
NewsX Exclusive: Bigg Boss 19’s Mridul Tiwari Says, “I Don’t Overthink Drama, I Handle It When It Happens”
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ashnoor Kaur Declares She’s “In It To Win It”, Find Out Why -NewsX Exclusive
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Mridul Tiwari Gets Dubbed ‘Arrogant’ As He Gets Picked Over ‘Humble’ Shebaz Badesha
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?
Ukraine’s Drone Strike Hits Kursk Nuclear Plant In Russia – Should Residents Be Worried About Radiation Levels?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ukraine’s Drone Strike Hits Kursk Nuclear Plant In Russia – Should Residents Be Worried About Radiation Levels?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ukraine’s Drone Strike Hits Kursk Nuclear Plant In Russia – Should Residents Be Worried About Radiation Levels?
Ukraine’s Drone Strike Hits Kursk Nuclear Plant In Russia – Should Residents Be Worried About Radiation Levels?
Ukraine’s Drone Strike Hits Kursk Nuclear Plant In Russia – Should Residents Be Worried About Radiation Levels?
Ukraine’s Drone Strike Hits Kursk Nuclear Plant In Russia – Should Residents Be Worried About Radiation Levels?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?