Home > World > How Many Civilians Has Russia Killed In Ukraine? CIA Reveals The Shocking Number

How Many Civilians Has Russia Killed In Ukraine? CIA Reveals The Shocking Number

More than 15,400 Ukrainian civilians, including 569 children, have been killed since Russia’s 2022 invasion, newly released data shows. The rising toll underscores the devastating impact on Ukraine’s population as Moscow continues large-scale strikes.

Over 15,400 civilians, including 569 children, have died in Russia’s war on Ukraine, with deaths outpacing births in 2023. Photo/X.
Over 15,400 civilians, including 569 children, have died in Russia’s war on Ukraine, with deaths outpacing births in 2023. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 24, 2025 11:46:03 IST

More than 15,400 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since Russia launched its full-scale war on Ukraine, newly obtained data reveals, according to a report by NY Post. The figures, released by Kyiv officials this week, confirm that at least 569 children are among the victims of Moscow’s assault.  

Ukraine Civilian Deaths and Population Decline  

The CIA has warned that Russia’s ongoing attacks have had a devastating impact on Ukraine’s demographic balance. In 2023, for every one birth in Ukraine, three people died, highlighting the toll the war has taken on the country’s population.  

Since invading in 2022, the Kremlin has frequently targeted civilian infrastructure, striking more than 2,000 health care facilities, including over 80 centers focused on maternal care.  

While the majority of civilian deaths occurred in eastern Ukraine – where fighting has been most intense – nearly 500 deaths were recorded in the capital, Kyiv, far from the front lines.  

Russia Continues Attaking Civilians in Ukraine  

The rising death toll comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered some of the largest attacks in a month, just days after pledging he was prepared for peace during a summit with US President Donald Trump in Alaska on August 15.  

Among those killed in a Russian strike on Kharkiv last weekend were two siblings, aged 15 and one, along with their parents and grandmother, after their apartment building was hit.  

“These children who were killed – how is that possible if Putin said and committed to Trump, ‘Yes, I am ready to end the war,’” a senior Ukrainian official told The Post.  

Ukraine-Russia Peace Efforts 

The US, Ukraine, and European allies are currently exploring potential security guarantees for Kyiv to ensure Russia cannot reinvade if a peace deal is eventually reached.  

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also appealed to countries in the Global South to join diplomatic efforts aimed at pressuring Moscow to end the war.  

In a social media post following talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday, Zelenskyy emphasized, “the conflict must be brought to an end. The killings and destruction must be stopped.”  

He added,“I reaffirmed my readiness for any format of meeting with the head of Russia. However, we see that Moscow is once again trying to drag everything out even further. It is important that the Global South sends relevant signals and pushes Russia toward peace.”  

Donald Trump Voices Frustration

Despite renewed diplomatic efforts led by President Trump, with backing from European nations, progress toward a negotiated peace has faltered.  

On Friday, Trump voiced frustration over Moscow’s lack of cooperation, warning he may impose new sanctions on Russia if no progress is made within two weeks.  

Trump has been seeking to arrange a face-to-face summit between Putin and Zelenskyy  – a long-standing request from the Ukrainian president. However, Russian officials have downplayed the likelihood of such a meeting.  

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told NBC’s *Meet the Press* that while Putin was open to meeting Zelenskyy, no agreement on the agenda had yet been reached.  

“Putin is ready to meet with Zelenskyy when the agenda would be ready for a summit. And this agenda is not ready at all,” Lavrov said.  

Tags: donald trumprussia-ukraine warUkraine war

How Many Civilians Has Russia Killed In Ukraine? CIA Reveals The Shocking Number

