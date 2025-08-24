LIVE TV
Home > World > Ukrainian President Zelenskyy To Visit India: Here's What We Know So Far

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit India soon, with both nations finalising a date for the trip. The visit follows PM Narendra Modi’s historic 2024 Kyiv tour and continued talks on strengthening bilateral ties.

Zelenskyy to visit India soon after Modi’s historic Kyiv trip; both nations work on final date amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Photo/X.
Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 24, 2025 08:45:14 IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit India, with both sides currently working on finalising a “precise date,” Ukraine’s Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, has told agencies. The development follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to Zelenskyy during his visit to Kyiv in August 2024.

“In relation to the declaration about the future strategic partnership between India and Ukraine, believe me, we have potential for that. The Indian Prime Minister invited Zelenskyy to come to India. Both sides are working on this. We expect President Zelenskyy to be in India, definitely. It will be a great achievement in our bilateral relationship… We are trying to agree on a precise date,” Polishchuk said.

PM Modi’s Historic Kyiv Visit, A First

In August 2024, Narendra Modi was the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Ukraine where he met President Zelenskyy and extended the invitation for him to visit India.

Since then the two leaders have met at several international summits and have held bilateral meeting as Ukraine continues to face the Russian onnslaught.

Russia-Ukraine War

The two leaders first met after the outbreak of the war during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2023. At that meeting, Modi said that the war was “an issue of humanity.”

India has time and again reaffirmed it’s commitment to peace and humanitarian support when it comes to Russia-Ukraine war.

They met again on June 14, 2024, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy. Here also, Modi spoke about dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path to peace in the conflict.

A third meeting was held on September 23, 2024, on the sidelines of the United Nations ‘Summit of the Future’ in New York, where discussions focused on India’s continued support for a peaceful resolution to the war.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Meets Donald Trump

Zelenskyy held talks with US President Donald Trump as part of peace negotiations, following an earlier meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Trump adminstration has accused India of financing the Russia’s war in Ukraine. White House recently announced imposing an additional 25% tariff on India. This has effectively raised the total levies against the major trading partner to 50%.

Explaining the decision, President Trump stated in an executive order, “I find that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil.”

