Home > World > Another General Blown Up In Moscow: Full List Of High-Profile Russians Assassinated Since Start Of Ukraine War

Another General Blown Up In Moscow: Full List Of High-Profile Russians Assassinated Since Start Of Ukraine War

A senior Russian military general was killed in a car bomb attack in Moscow, marking the latest targeted assassination linked to the Ukraine war. Since 2022, several high-ranking Russian officers, pro-war figures and alleged collaborators have been killed in bombings or shootings.

Russian generals, officers and pro-war figures killed in car bomb and shooting attacks since Ukraine war began. Full timeline explained. Photos: X.
Russian generals, officers and pro-war figures killed in car bomb and shooting attacks since Ukraine war began. Full timeline explained. Photos: X.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 22, 2025 15:00:23 IST

Another General Blown Up In Moscow: Full List Of High-Profile Russians Assassinated Since Start Of Ukraine War

A Russian general was killed by a car bomb in Moscow on Monday, the latest in a growing list of military officials and other pro-war figures to be assassinated since the start of the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian military intelligence has claimed responsibility for a number of the attacks.

Here are details of the most prominent cases.

December 22, 2025 – Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov is killed by a bomb that explodes under his Kia Sorento in southern Moscow. Sarvarov was head of the Russian General Staff’s army operational training directorate. Russian investigators say they suspect the involvement of Ukrainian special services. There is no immediate comment from Kyiv on the killing.

April 25, 2025 – Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, 59, is killed by a car bomb near Moscow. Moskalik was deputy head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff.

December 17, 2024 – Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, who was chief of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, is killed outside a Moscow apartment building along with his assistant when a bomb hidden in an electric scooter goes off.

November 13, 2024 – A bomb planted under a car kills a Russian serviceman in Sevastopol in Russia-annexed Crimea. A Ukrainian security source names him as Valery Trankovsky, a Russian naval captain whom Kyiv accused of war crimes for ordering missile strikes on civilian targets.

October 4, 2024 – Andrei Korotkiy, an employee at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine is killed in a car bomb attack. Ukrainian military intelligence calls him a collaborator and a war criminal.

December 6, 2023 – Illia Kyva, a former Ukrainian lawmaker regarded by Kyiv as a traitor, is shot dead near Moscow.

July 11, 2023 – Russian military officer Stanislav Rzhitsky, who had commanded a submarine in the Black Sea and appeared on a Ukrainian blacklist of alleged war criminals, is shot dead while out on a morning run in the southern city of Krasnodar.

April 2, 2023 – Vladen Tatarsky, a pro-war Russian military blogger, is killed by a bomb concealed in a statuette presented to him by a woman in a St Petersburg cafe.

August 20, 2022 – Darya Dugina, the daughter of a pro-war nationalist figure, is killed by a car bomb in the Moscow region.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 2:58 PM IST
Tags: Ukraine war

