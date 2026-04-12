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Home > World News > Russia vs Ukraine: Easter Ceasefire Drama Escalates Amid Serious Allegations and Big Claims Against Each Other

Russia vs Ukraine: Easter Ceasefire Drama Escalates Amid Serious Allegations and Big Claims Against Each Other

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of violating an Orthodox Easter ceasefire as drone strikes, shelling claims, and rising tensions overshadow hopes for peace amid ongoing conflict.

Putin (Photo: X)
Putin (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 12, 2026 05:00:57 IST

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Russia vs Ukraine: Easter Ceasefire Drama Escalates Amid Serious Allegations and Big Claims Against Each Other

Russia and Ukraine on Saturday accused each other of breaching a short ceasefire in their four-year-long conflict, just hours after the truce began for Orthodox Easter.

Officials in two Russian border regions said Ukrainian drone strikes targeted areas in Kursk and Belgorod, leaving five people injured.

Ukraine’s military General Staff, however, claimed that Russian forces violated the 32-hour ceasefire 469 times through assaults, shelling, and drone attacks.

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The truce, announced by Vladimir Putin on Thursday, came into effect at 4 p.m. Moscow time (1300 GMT), with Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying Ukraine would comply with it.

Reuters could not independently verify reports of military activity.

The ceasefire was put in place as U.S.-led negotiations to reach a settlement have been halted amid the war in the Middle East. U.S. and Iranian negotiators were meeting in Pakistan on Saturday to try to end their six-week-old war.

According to the calendar of the Orthodox faith, which is dominant in both Russia and Ukraine, Easter is celebrated this year on Sunday.

Russian news agencies said Putin attended services after midnight at Moscow’s vast Christ the Saviour Cathedral.

In his Easter greeting, quoted by agencies, Putin described Easter as the “triumph of love, good and justice”. He also expressed thanks to Orthodox Patriarch Kirill for his support of those fighting in Russia‘s military campaign, described as a “special military operation”.

“I would like especially to note the effective assistance you provide to our heroes – the participants and veterans of the special military operation,” he wrote.

Alexander Khinshtein, governor of Russia‘s Kursk border region, wrote on the state-backed messenger service MAX that a Ukrainian drone had struck a petrol station in the town of Lgov, injuring three people, including a child.

Khinshtein said the attack took place after the start of the truce.

In the adjacent Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said two people were injured in Ukrainian drone attacks.

Gladkov, writing on Telegram, said a man and woman were injured in attacks in Shebekino and Grayvoron, two small towns just inside the border. He also said Ukrainian forces had shelled Shebekino, damaging homes and other buildings.

A local Russia-installed official in a part of southern Kherson region held by Moscow also reported on social media that a Ukrainian drone attack had injured one person.

MUTUAL ACCUSATIONS

The Ukrainian General Staff, in a late evening report on front-line activity, said it had counted 469 ceasefire infringements since 1300 GMT.

“Specifically, 22 enemy assault actions, 153 shelling incidents, 19 strikes by attack drones … and 275 strikes by (First-Person View) drones.”

During a similar 30-hour Easter ceasefire agreed last year, each side accused the other of infringements.

Zelenskiy, in his nightly video address, made no reference to alleged ceasefire violations. He repeated that Ukraine would stick to the truce and wished it could be in effect longer.

“It would be right for the ceasefire to continue beyond this,” Zelenskiy said.

“We have made this proposal to Russia and if Russia once again chooses war instead of peace, it will show the world, and particularly the United States, who truly wants what.”

Zelenskiy has proposed a halt to fighting on a number of occasions, but has been turned down by Moscow, which says it is seeking an overall settlement.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: US-Iran Talks In Pakistan: Strait Of Hormuz Crisis And Ceasefire Tensions Dominate High-Stakes Negotiations

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Tags: Easter ceasefire violationglobal war newsKursk Belgorod attacksOrthodox Easter trucePutin Zelenskyy newsRussia Ukraine conflict updaterussia-ukraine warUkraine drone strikes Russia

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Russia vs Ukraine: Easter Ceasefire Drama Escalates Amid Serious Allegations and Big Claims Against Each Other

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Russia vs Ukraine: Easter Ceasefire Drama Escalates Amid Serious Allegations and Big Claims Against Each Other

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Russia vs Ukraine: Easter Ceasefire Drama Escalates Amid Serious Allegations and Big Claims Against Each Other
Russia vs Ukraine: Easter Ceasefire Drama Escalates Amid Serious Allegations and Big Claims Against Each Other
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