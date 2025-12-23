LIVE TV
Home > World > Russian Air Attack On Ukraine Kills 3, Knocks Out Power Across The Country

Russian Air Attack On Ukraine Kills 3, Knocks Out Power Across The Country

Russia launched a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks across Ukraine on Tuesday, killing at least three people, including a child, and forcing emergency power cuts in several regions, Ukrainian authorities said, just days before Christmas. The large-scale assault targeted energy and critical infrastructure, intensifying pressure on Kyiv amid renewed diplomatic efforts to explore a possible end to the war.

Russian Air Attack On Ukraine Kills 3, Knocks Out Power Across The Country (Picture Credits: X)
Russian Air Attack On Ukraine Kills 3, Knocks Out Power Across The Country (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 23, 2025 15:03:18 IST

Energy Facilities Hit, Power Outages Reported

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said energy facilities in western Ukraine were among the hardest hit. The country’s grid operator confirmed that emergency electricity outages were imposed across most regions following the strikes.

Local officials reported damage to infrastructure in the Chernihiv, Lviv and Odesa regions, while casualties were confirmed in the Zhytomyr region and on the outskirts of Kyiv, where several others were injured.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attack involved over 30 missiles and nearly 650 drones, affecting at least 13 regions nationwide. Calling the timing deliberate, he said the strikes sent a clear message as Ukrainians prepared for Christmas.

Poland Scrambles Aircraft Near Border

Poland, a NATO member that borders western Ukraine, said it deployed Polish and allied aircraft to safeguard its airspace after Russian strikes were launched close to the border.

Ukrainian officials said the latest assault reflects Moscow’s continued focus on crippling Ukraine’s energy and logistics networks as winter deepens.

Diplomatic Push Continues Amid Escalation

The attacks come shortly after US-led peace discussions in Miami, where American, Ukrainian and European officials held talks alongside separate contacts with Russian representatives to assess prospects for a settlement.

Despite the diplomatic outreach, Russia has maintained its battlefield offensive and continues to demand that Ukraine cede the Donbas region and sharply limit its military capabilities. “Russia still refuses to stop the killing,” Zelenskyy said, urging the international community to increase pressure on Moscow as the war nears its fourth year.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 2:59 PM IST
