Russian An-24 Plane With 50 Onboard Disappears From Radar Near China Border

Russian aviation authorities reportedly lost contact with an Antonov An-24 passenger aircraft en route to Tynda in the Amur region, near the border with China.

Regional Governor Vasily Orlov’s Statement on An-24 Goes Missing

Regional Governor Vasily Orlov informed that the aircraft was carrying 49 people, including 43 passengers, along with children and six crew members. The flight disappeared from radar just a few kilometres short of its destination.

Initial reports revealed that communication with the flight, operated by Angara Airlines, was lost minutes before it was scheduled to land, triggering alarm among aviation officials.

Taking his Telegram handle, Orlov wrote, “All necessary forces and means have been deployed to search for the plane.”

Soon after the incident, emergency services were pressed into service. Although limited visibility and poor weather are anticipated to delay recovery attempts.

