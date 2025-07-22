LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Live TV
TRENDING |
CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News CBS The Late Show 2026 Biden presidency ICICI bank europe Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Home > India > Air India Aircraft Bursts Into Flames After Landing At Indira Gandhi Airport

Air India Aircraft Bursts Into Flames After Landing At Indira Gandhi Airport

The flight was operating from Hong Kong to Delhi
The flight was operating from Hong Kong to Delhi

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 22, 2025 18:06:22 IST

An Air India plane was up in flames as soon as it landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport on Monday.

Reports say the plane suffered some damage, but the passengers and crew members deboarded the flight normally.

Air India said in a statement that everyone is safe.

Flight AI 315 faced an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire shortly after it landed at the airport, said reports.

The APU shut down on its own according to its system design.

Reportedly, the flight was operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on 22 July 2025.

Tags: air india’delhiIndira Gandhi Airport

RELATED News

Bribes For Billions, Struggles For Thousands: The Chanda Kochhar Case Reveals A Stark Divide
‘To Win Every Election, BJP Devises A New Strategy’ Says Akhilesh Yadav On Bihar SIR
Jagdeep Dhankhar Collapsed In Garden Three Days Before Resigning As Vice President
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Begins Four-Day Visit To Dibrugarh And Tinsukia
Chanda Kochhar Found Guilty Of Rs 64 Crore Bribe In Videocon Loan Case: See What The Tribunal’s Verdict Reveals

More News

Durand Cup 2025: Venues, Fixtures and Everything You Need To Know
Is Avatar 3 Getting A New Villain? James Cameron Surprises Fans With A New Twist
Air India Aircraft Bursts Into Flames After Landing At Indira Gandhi Airport
Why The Climate Crisis Is Cricket’s Ultimate Test Match: Experts Paint A Grim Picture
Barcelona vs Vissel Kobe: Pre Season Friendly, How To Watch On DAZN
‘Go F*** Yourself,’ Stephen Colbert Fires At US President Trump For Celebrating ‘The Late Show’ Cancellation
Poonam Pandey Defends Death Hoax To Promote Cervical Cancer Despite Backlash: ‘Jhoot Toh…’
How Gen Z Is Swapping Alcohol For Healthier, Blissful Brews
Monsoon Hair Care Guide: Try These Easy Home Remedies For Healthy Hair
GTU Declares Summer Session 2025 Results for UG, PG & Diploma Courses
Air India Aircraft Bursts Into Flames After Landing At Indira Gandhi Airport

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Air India Aircraft Bursts Into Flames After Landing At Indira Gandhi Airport

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Air India Aircraft Bursts Into Flames After Landing At Indira Gandhi Airport
Air India Aircraft Bursts Into Flames After Landing At Indira Gandhi Airport
Air India Aircraft Bursts Into Flames After Landing At Indira Gandhi Airport
Air India Aircraft Bursts Into Flames After Landing At Indira Gandhi Airport

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?