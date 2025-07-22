Air India Aircraft Bursts Into Flames After Landing At Indira Gandhi Airport

An Air India plane was up in flames as soon as it landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport on Monday.

Reports say the plane suffered some damage, but the passengers and crew members deboarded the flight normally.

Air India said in a statement that everyone is safe.

Flight AI 315 faced an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire shortly after it landed at the airport, said reports.

The APU shut down on its own according to its system design.

Reportedly, the flight was operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on 22 July 2025.