Russian President Vladimir Putin Receives Ceremonial Welcome And Tri-Services Guard Of Honour At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Vladimir Putin: Russian President Vladimir Putin was formally received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome complete with the tri-services Guard of Honour, followed by the national anthems of both nations.

Putin then inspected the Guard of Honour as dignitaries, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Delhi LG V.K. Saxena and CDS General Anil Chauhan, looked on. President Murmu and President Putin also introduced members of their respective delegations to each other. The Russian delegation included Defence Minister Andrey Belousov and Kremlin aide Dmitry Peskov.

Modi Breaks Protocol To Receive Putin At Airport

Putin’s two-day state visit marks his first trip to India in four years. He arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, where Prime Minister Modi broke protocol to personally welcome him at Palam Airport. The two leaders greeted each other with a warm hug before driving together to the Prime Minister’s residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

During the meeting, PM Modi gifted Putin a copy of the Bhagavad Gita. In a post on X, Modi described their “time-tested” friendship and expressed happiness at welcoming the Russian leader back to India after a four-year gap.

Bilateral Talks And Key Events Lined Up

The visit will see PM Modi and President Putin share the stage again for bilateral discussions, their first in-person engagement in India since December 2021. Putin will also participate in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Beyond diplomatic talks, the Russian President is expected to attend the India-Russia Business Forum and launch the RT channel in India. The day will conclude with a banquet hosted by President Murmu in Putin’s honour. He is scheduled to depart later this evening.

(Via Agency Inputs)

