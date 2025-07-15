What S Jaishankar Said After Meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping During SCO Visit

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping as during his ongoing visit to China along with his SCO foreign minster counterparts.

This is the first visit by Indian foreign minister to China since relations between the two countries deteriorated following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

Jaishankar shared a photo of the meeting on X saying he discussed the current state of India-China bilateral ties with President Xi. Jaishankar also said that he conveyed greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Xi.

“Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of our leaders in that regard,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

Called on President Xi Jinping this morning in Beijing along with my fellow SCO Foreign Ministers. Conveyed the greetings of President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister @narendramodi. Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of… pic.twitter.com/tNfmEzpJGl — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 15, 2025

SCO Foreign Ministers Accompanied S Jaishankar To Meet Xi Jinping

Jaishankar met Xi along with his counterparts from other Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countreis.

His visit marks the first high-level trip from India to China since the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in 2020.

Jaishankar also mat and held talks with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing before meeting Chinese President. During that meeting, Jaishankar, reportedly stressed upon the importance of keeping communication channels open between the two countries.

“As neighbouring nations and major economies, an open exchange of views and perspectives between India and China is very important. I look forward to such discussions during this visit,” Jaishankar said.

China-India Relations Saw a Thaw After PM Modi- Xi Jinping Meeting in Kazan

Relations between the two countries began to improve in October last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping met in 2024 on the sidelines of a summit in Kazan.

“I am confident that my discussions in this visit will maintain that positive trajectory,” Jaishankar said, referring to the progress made since the Kazan meeting.

Following the 2024 summit, India and China agreed to disengage troops stationed at Depsang and Demchok which wee the two key flashpoints in Ladakh where military tensions had persisted since 2020.

Jaishankar’s China visit is part of his two-nation tour as he recently concluded a visit to Singapore and is scheduled to hold further bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his stay in Beijing.

