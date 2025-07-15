LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List china air india crash Bitchat donald trump Saroja Devi marvel news Epstein Client List
Home > World > What S Jaishankar Said After Meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping During SCO Visit

What S Jaishankar Said After Meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping During SCO Visit

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Beijing, joined by fellow SCO foreign ministers. This is Jaishankar’s first trip to China since ties between the two nations soured after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Jaishankar said he discussed bilateral relations with Xi and conveyed greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar meets Xi Jinping in Beijing during SCO visit; first India-China ministerial meeting since 2020 tensions.
Jaishankar meets Xi Jinping in Beijing during SCO visit; first India-China ministerial meeting since 2020 tensions. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 12:55:41 IST

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping as during his ongoing visit to China along with his SCO foreign minster counterparts.

This is the first visit by Indian foreign minister to China since relations between the two countries deteriorated following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

Jaishankar shared a photo of the meeting on X saying he discussed the current state of India-China bilateral ties with President Xi. Jaishankar also said that he conveyed greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Xi.

“Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of our leaders in that regard,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

SCO Foreign Ministers Accompanied S Jaishankar To Meet Xi Jinping 

Jaishankar met Xi along with his counterparts from other Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countreis.

His visit marks the first high-level trip from India to China since the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in 2020.

Also Read: S Jaishankar In China: External Affairs Minister Meets Han Zheng, Bats For Better India-China Ties Amid Complex Global Tensions

Jaishankar also mat and held talks with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing before meeting Chinese President. During that meeting, Jaishankar, reportedly stressed upon the importance of keeping communication channels open between the two countries.

“As neighbouring nations and major economies, an open exchange of views and perspectives between India and China is very important. I look forward to such discussions during this visit,” Jaishankar said.

China-India Relations Saw a Thaw After PM Modi- Xi Jinping Meeting in Kazan

Relations between the two countries began to improve in October last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping met in 2024 on the sidelines of a summit in Kazan.

“I am confident that my discussions in this visit will maintain that positive trajectory,” Jaishankar said, referring to the progress made since the Kazan meeting.

Following the 2024 summit, India and China agreed to disengage troops stationed at Depsang and Demchok which wee the two key flashpoints in Ladakh where military tensions had persisted since 2020.

Jaishankar’s China visit is part of his two-nation tour as he recently concluded a visit to Singapore and is scheduled to hold further bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his stay in Beijing.

Also Read: World News Live Updates: S Jaishankar Meets Chinese President Xi Jinping During SCO Foreign Ministers’ Call On

Tags: chinaEAM S Jaishankarhome_hero_pos_1scoxi jinping

More News

GAIL Seals The Deal: 10-Year LNG Supply Coming To India Via Vitol
Back To Hogwarts: HBO’s Harry Potter Series First Look Unveiled With Dominic McLaughlin
Rose Treats Fans With ‘APT’ Performance With Bruno Mars At Blackpink’s LA concert
Weeks Before Air India Crash, UK Regulator Flagged Boeing 787 Fuel Valve Risk
Jaishankar Meets Xi Jinping In Beijing, Focuses On India-China Border Peace And Trade Ties
Tesla Opens Showroom In Mumbai And Sparks Excitement: Model Y Zooms In Starting Just At Rs 60 Lakh!
What S Jaishankar Said After Meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping During SCO Visit
From Cheesy Comments To Scandalous Affairs, Five Times Priyanka Chopra Sent Shockwaves Across Bollywood
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Sparks Outrage Over Pakistani Flags on Set, Compares It With Diljit’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Casting Controversy
Odell Beckham Jr Flaunts NFL Salary Gains As Bitcoin Surges To All-Time High

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?