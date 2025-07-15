LIVE TV
Why Everyone Is Thinking Tim Cook May Be Stepping Down

Why Everyone Is Thinking Tim Cook May Be Stepping Down

Apple’s Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams has announced his retirement, igniting fresh speculation about CEO Tim Cook’s future. Apple is no stranger to leadership rumors, given its global stature and history of carefully managed transitions. Now, reports suggest internal concerns are growing over whether Apple can maintain its edge in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Apple COO Jeff Williams retires, sparking fresh speculation about Tim Cook's future and Apple's leadership plans. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 15, 2025

Following the retirement announcement of Apple’s Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams, new reports are making claims about the company’s top job and futuree of CEO Tim Cook.

Apple is one of the most powerful and closely-watched tech companies in the world., so whenever there’s a major leadership change, it sparks widespread speculation and insider chatter.

Jeff Williams, the “Tim Cook of Tim Cook,” Announces Retirement

Last week, Apple confirmed that Jeff Williams, the company’s longtime COO, is retiring. The announcement was carefully managed to present a sense of order and preparation. Williams, often referred to by insiders as “Tim Cook’s Tim Cook,” has been at Apple for 27 years.

He served directly under Cook, who himself was COO before taking over as CEO from Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. Naturally, this led to speculation about whether Williams might have been in line to eventually replace Cook.

However, reports say that possibility seems unlikely now. Williams is 61, while Cook is 64 and still firmly in control. Cook has already outlasted Jobs in the CEO role and led Apple through some of its most significant milestones, including becoming the world’s first trillion-dollar company.

What Is Apple’s Board Saying About Tim Cook?

According to a Bloomberg report, the board members of Apple are strill backing Tim Cook with full support. The Apple board includes influential people such as billionaire Arthur Levinson. He  serves as Apple’s chairman. The other influential people on board include BlackRock co-founder Susan Wagner, and former Northrop Grumman CEO Ronald Sugar.

Bloomberg in reports says that these board members have largely allowed Cook to lead Apple in his own way owing to his success. Apple’s stock price has soared by 1,500 percent since Cook took in eigns of CEO in 2011.

Levinson is past Apple’s recommended retirement age for board members. This raises the possibility that Cook could eventually take on a chairman role, allowing him to continue his influence even after stepping down as CEO of the company.

Calls For Change Grow Inside Apple

Bloomberg reports that there are voices inside Apple that believe a shift is needed inside the company despite the stability. Eddy Cue, who is Apple’s services chief and one of Cook’s closest confidants, has reportedly warned that the company can  become the next Nokia or BlackBerry if it doesn’t adapt faster given the challenges of AI.

Both Nokia and BlackBerry, were earlier the leaders of teh  mobile phone market. However, both companies collapsed after failing to keep up with rapid changes in technology.

