Sacred Kaaba Cloth Kiswa Shipped To Convicted Paedophile Epstein – Who Is The UAE Businesswoman Behind Outrageous Transfer?

Sacred Kaaba Cloth Kiswa Shipped To Convicted Paedophile Epstein – Who Is The UAE Businesswoman Behind Outrageous Transfer?

Shocking new Epstein files reveal sacred Kaaba cloth shipped from Makkah to the US. Emirati businesswoman Aziza Al-Ahmadi facilitated the transfer. Millions of Muslims’ prayers touched the pieces now in Epstein’s possession.

Epstein files reveal Kaaba cloth shipped to US via Aziza Al-Ahmad. Photos: X.
Epstein files reveal Kaaba cloth shipped to US via Aziza Al-Ahmad. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 2, 2026 09:56:36 IST

Sacred Kaaba Cloth Kiswa Shipped To Convicted Paedophile Epstein – Who Is The UAE Businesswoman Behind Outrageous Transfer?

The US Department of Justice has released millions of Epstein documents, exposing several bigwigs worldwide. The newly disclosed Jeffrey Epstein files contain emails detailing the shipment of sacred cloth from the Kaaba in Makkah to the United States, arranged via contacts linked to the United Arab Emirates. The items were delivered to Epstein, the convicted paedophile.

Role Of Aziza Al-Ahmadi Helped Transfer Kaaba Kiswa To Epstein

The correspondence, dated February and March 2017, shows Emirati businesswoman Aziza Al-Ahmadi working with Abdullah Al-Maari to organise the transfer of three pieces connected to the Kiswa, the black, gold-embroidered cloth that drapes the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site in Saudi Arabia.

The Kiswa holds deep religious significance for Muslims worldwide. Each year, workers replace the cloth, and parts of the previous covering are preserved as priceless artefacts.

How Kiswa Was Shipped From Saudi Arabia To Florida For Epstein

Emails reveal that the items were shipped by air freight from Saudi Arabia to Florida via British Airways. The correspondence covered invoices, customs arrangements, and delivery within the US.

The shipment included three distinct pieces:

One from inside the Kaaba.

One from the outer covering that had been used.

A third made from the same materials but never used, classified under “artworks” for shipping purposes.

The shipment reached Epstein’s residence in March 2017, years after he had served jail time and registered as a sex offender.

Significance Of Kaaba Kiswa Emphasized In Epstein Email

In one email, Al-Ahmadi addressed Epstein directly, highlighting the cloth’s sanctity, “the black piece was touched by minimum 10 million Muslims of different denominations, Sunni, Shia and others.”

She added, “they walk around the Kaaba seven rounds then every one tries as much as they can to touch it and they kept their prayers, wishes, tears and hopes on this piece. Hoping after that all their prayers to be accepted.”

The emails do not explain how Al-Ahmadi knew Epstein or why the pieces were sent to him.

Also Read: ‘After A Night With Prince Andrew, Tour Of Buckingham Palace’: Second Woman Accuses Royal In Shocking New Epstein Revelation – What Really Happened?

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 9:56 AM IST
Sacred Kaaba Cloth Kiswa Shipped To Convicted Paedophile Epstein – Who Is The UAE Businesswoman Behind Outrageous Transfer?

QUICK LINKS