OpenAI: OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman announced a significant partnership with the U.S. Department of War on Saturday, allowing the deployment of the company’s AI models within the department’s classified network. This agreement comes amid a controversial ban by former President Donald Trump, which prohibits federal agencies from utilizing technology from competitor Anthropic.
Sam Altman Gains Big As Darion Amodei Faces Setback: OpenAI Announces Key Deal With US Amid Trump-Anthropic Fallout
