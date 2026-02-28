LIVE TV
Sam Altman Gains Big As Darion Amodei Faces Setback: OpenAI Announces Key Deal With US Amid Trump-Anthropic Fallout

Sam Altman Gains Big As Darion Amodei Faces Setback: OpenAI Announces Key Deal With US Amid Trump-Anthropic Fallout

OpenAI: OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman announced a significant partnership with the U.S. Department of War on Saturday, allowing the deployment of the company’s AI models within the department’s classified network. This agreement comes amid a controversial ban by former President Donald Trump, which prohibits federal agencies from utilizing technology from competitor Anthropic.

Published: February 28, 2026 09:47:25 IST

OpenAI: OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman announced a significant partnership with the U.S. Department of War on Saturday, allowing the deployment of the company’s AI models within the department’s classified network. This agreement comes amid a controversial ban by former President Donald Trump, which prohibits federal agencies from utilizing technology from competitor Anthropic.

QUICK LINKS