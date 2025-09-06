LIVE TV
Home > World > What Is Dead Internet Theory? ChatGPT Boss Sam Altman Fuels Fears That Internet Is No Longer Human

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has reignited debate around the “dead internet theory.” His comments suggest growing AI-driven online activity. The theory claims bots dominate much of the web’s content.

Sam Altman fuels debate on the dead internet theory, saying AI bots now dominate online spaces once thought human-driven. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 6, 2025 11:34:55 IST

Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, which owns ChatGPT, is fueling a conspiracy theory around the internet after earlier dismissing the same. He recently made a comment saying that there may be some truth to the so-called “dead internet theory.” The theory suggests that much of the internet content, including much of the content, is actually generated by automated systems. This, according to the theory, is making the internet largely “dead.”  

“I never took the dead internet theory that seriously, but it seems like there are really a lot of LLM-run Twitter accounts now,” he wrote,” Altman wrote on X.

What is Dead Internet Theory Sam Altman is Talking About 

The “dead internet theory” was first introduced by a 4chan user, who argued that the majority of online interactions were created by bots rather than humans.

The theory says today’s digital space is a deserted wasteland, where a few real people unknowingly engage with automated accounts. First, viewed as a tongue-in-cheek conspiracy, the idea has gained renewed attention in the wake of generative AI advancements.  

Although the theory has long been debunked, the rise of artificial intelligence tools and the inability of social media platforms, such as X, to eliminate bots have given the concept new relevance.

How AI Fueled The Dead Internet Theory

Large language models (LLMs), including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude, now make it easier than ever to automatically generate posts, images, videos, and articles.  

The release of ChatGPT in late 2022 accelerated this trend, with both genuine and malicious users deploying AI for mass content creation across platforms.  

Netizens speculated that Altman’s comments were linked to his work with World Network, formerly known as Worldcoin, which he co-founded in 2019.

The project aims to provide a way for people to prove their human identity online through iris scanning, positioning itself as a solution to combat AI-driven impersonation and automated activity.  

