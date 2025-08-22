LIVE TV
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
How Elon Musk Tried And Failed To Rope Mark Zuckerberg Into His War With Sam Altman

How Elon Musk Tried And Failed To Rope Mark Zuckerberg Into His War With Sam Altman

Elon Musk sought Mark Zuckerberg’s backing in his $97.6 billion bid to acquire OpenAI, court filings reveal. Through his AI startup xAI, Musk reached out to the Meta CEO for financing support, but the offer was declined. The move deepens Musk’s feud with OpenAI chief Sam Altman, as legal battles and AI rivalries intensify.

Elon Musk asked Mark Zuckerberg to support his $97.6B OpenAI takeover bid, but Meta rejected the offer, filings show. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 22, 2025 10:40:50 IST

Elon Musk attempted to secure Mark Zuckerberg’s support in his effort to acquire OpenAI, according to a recent court filing. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, through his artificial intelligence company xAI, reached out to the Meta chief to explore “potential financing arrangements or investments” in the AI company.

OpenAI disclosed in Thursday’s filing that neither Zuckerberg nor Meta signed Musk’s letter of intent. In February, Musk’s lawyer confirmed that a consortium of Musk-led investors had submitted a $97.6 billion bid to purchase OpenAI. The company ultimately turned down the proposal.

Elon Musk Vs Sam Altman

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 alongside Sam Altman and several others. However, he stepped down from the board in 2018, citing differences over the company’s direction after it adopted a for-profit model and began exploring a partnership with Microsoft.

Also Read: JD Vance Warns Elon Musk Against This Move, Advises Him To Stay With Trump

Following his departure, Musk launched rival startup xAI. He has since filed two lawsuits against OpenAI, accusing the company of breaching its founding principles by prioritizing commercial interests over public benefit. Musk has also sought to block OpenAI’s restructuring plans through the courts.

In February, he escalated his criticism of Altman, calling the OpenAI chief “Scam Altman.”

Elon Musk-Sam Altman Feud Continues

The rivalry has repeatedly spilled into the public arena. Just last week, Musk and Altman clashed on X (formerly Twitter) after Musk threatened to sue Apple. He accused the tech giant of granting preferential treatment to ChatGPT in the App Store rankings.

Meanwhile, Meta has been aggressively expanding its artificial intelligence division to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT. In the past year, the company has intensified the development of its large language model and chatbot.

OpenAI Hiring Spree

Over the summer, Meta launched a hiring spree, reportedly offering researchers from leading AI lab – including OpenAI -compensation packages worth up to $100 million to join its superintelligence team.

High-profile recruits include former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, Scale AI founder Alexandr Wang, and ex-OpenAI researchers Shengjia Zhao, Shuchao Bi, Jiahui Yu, and Hongyu Ren.

In its latest filing, OpenAI asked the court to compel Meta to provide documentation of any communications it may have had with Musk or his company xAI.

Also Read: Did Elon Musk Really Offer A $1 Million Lottery To Support Trump? Federal Judge Gives A Surprising Ruling

Tags: elon muskmark zuckerbergopenaisam altman

