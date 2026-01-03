LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
FBI elon musk earthquake health-department donald trump Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh FBI elon musk earthquake health-department donald trump Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh FBI elon musk earthquake health-department donald trump Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh FBI elon musk earthquake health-department donald trump Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
FBI elon musk earthquake health-department donald trump Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh FBI elon musk earthquake health-department donald trump Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh FBI elon musk earthquake health-department donald trump Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh FBI elon musk earthquake health-department donald trump Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh
LIVE TV
Home > World > Saudi Arabia Airstrikes Kill 7 in Yemen: Why Riyadh Targeted UAE-Backed STC Forces and What It Means for Saudi-UAE Ties

Saudi Arabia Airstrikes Kill 7 in Yemen: Why Riyadh Targeted UAE-Backed STC Forces and What It Means for Saudi-UAE Ties

Saudi Arabia carried out airstrikes in southern Yemen, killing at least seven fighters from the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a force backed by the United Arab Emirates. According to an Agence France-Presse report, Friday’s deadly airstrikes followed the launch of a campaign by Saudi coalition forces, known as the National Shield Forces, aimed at “peacefully” taking control of military sites in Hadramawt.

Saudi Arabia Airstrikes Kill 7 in Yemen.
Saudi Arabia Airstrikes Kill 7 in Yemen.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2026 00:20:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Saudi Arabia Airstrikes Kill 7 in Yemen: Why Riyadh Targeted UAE-Backed STC Forces and What It Means for Saudi-UAE Ties

Saudi Arabia carried out airstrikes in southern Yemen, killing at least seven fighters from the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a force backed by the United Arab Emirates. The strikes signal a sharp escalation between long-time allies Saudi Arabia and the UAE, exposing deepening rifts over power, influence, and control in Yemen’s south, and raising fresh questions about the future of Saudi-UAE relations. 

You Might Be Interested In

What Happened in Saudi Arabia’s Airstrikes?

Saudi fighter jets carried out airstrikes on STC positions in southern Yemen on Friday, killing seven people, news agency Agence France-Presse reported, citing a separatist leader. Mohammed Abdulmalik, who heads the STC in Wadi Hadramaut and the Hadramaut Desert, said seven strikes hit the Al-Khasah camp, leaving seven dead and more than 20 injured. Saudi Arabia had earlier bombed Yemen’s port city of Mukalla on December 30 over alleged weapons shipments supplied by the UAE.



Why Did Saudi Forces Move Against STC in Hadramawt?

According to an Agence France-Presse report, Friday’s deadly airstrikes followed the launch of a campaign by Saudi coalition forces, known as the National Shield Forces, aimed at “peacefully” taking control of military sites in Hadramawt.

A source close to the Saudi military told AFP that the offensive would continue until the Southern Transitional Council withdrew from the two governorates. 

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen accused the STC leadership of blocking a Saudi mediation team from landing in the southern city of Aden.

Why Did Saudi Arabia Bomb Mukalla and Blame the UAE?

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia-led coalition forces carried out airstrikes on Mukalla, a key port city in Yemen, claiming they targeted consignments of weapons and armoured vehicles allegedly supplied by the United Arab Emirates to the Southern Transitional Council. 

Abu Dhabi denied the allegations, stressing that it respects Saudi Arabia’s national security concerns. 

The UAE’s Foreign Ministry said it remains committed to the Kingdom’s security and stability, respects its sovereignty, and rejects any actions that could endanger Saudi Arabia or the wider region. 

What It Means for Saudi-UAE Ties

The latest Saudi airstrikes against UAE-backed forces in Yemen highlight a rare but growing strain between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, two long-time regional allies. While Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have publicly coordinated on security issues for years, the Yemen escalation exposes underlying disagreements over influence, allies, and strategy in the region — raising questions about how durable their partnership remains amid competing interests.

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 12:20 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: riyadhsaudi arabiaSaudi Arabia airstrikesSaudi Arabia yemen war

RELATED News

FBI Foils ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in North Carolina on New Year’s Eve Says Kash Patel, 18-Year-old Charged: How a Mass Attack Was Averted

Who Is Kyrylo Budanov? From Spy Chief To Zelenskyy’s New Top Aide With A Legendary Record Of Bold Operations Against Russia

‘Undocumented Immigrants’ At The Centre Of Concern: Are Over 1 Million Indians Facing Loss Of Legal Status in Canada? What We Know

Breaking News: Powerful 6.5 Earthquake Hits Mexico, Buildings Damaged; Interrupts President’s Press Briefing

Iran Snaps Back At Donald Trump’s Warning Over Protestors Killing, Mocks US’ Rescue Missions: ‘Any Intervention Will Lead To…’

LATEST NEWS

Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra Breaks the Internet: Goes Official With Fiancée Aviva Baig in First Photo After Engagement

Why Has Ferrari Dropped Chinese Driver Zhou Guanyu Ahead Of Major Regulation Reset In 2026? Furious Fans Say, ‘An Explanation Would Be Nice’

BJP Alleges Rahul Gandhi’s Links With ‘Anti-India Lobby’ After US Lawmakers’ Meet As They Seek Fair Trial For Umar Khalid

72-Hours Notice To X? Centre Pulls Up Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform ‘Over Obscene, Sexually Explicit Content’ On Grok AI, Here’s What Happens Next

Border 2’s Ghar Kab Aaoge Released: Fans React ‘Not As Good As The OG Sandese Aate Hai,’ Ask ‘Why Do We Keep Getting Remakes?’

Maharashtra: Man Arrested For Deliberately Playing ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ On Loudspeaker Near Temple, Act Recorded Secretly On Phone

Redefining Urban Living: JEM Group’s Impact on Mumbai’s Real Estate Landscape

Sneh Desai Continues to Transform Millions with Blockbuster ‘Change Your Life’ Workshop and a Powerful Line-Up of Global Events

‘Fed Up’ With Rumours, Bigg Boss OTT’s Abhishek Malhan Issues Sharp Warning On Engagement Speculations With Jiyaa Shankar, Says, ‘Stop Linking My Name…’

Why Is Pakistan Protesting Dulhasti-II, India’s Hydroelectric Project On Chenab? Everything You Need To Know

Saudi Arabia Airstrikes Kill 7 in Yemen: Why Riyadh Targeted UAE-Backed STC Forces and What It Means for Saudi-UAE Ties

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Saudi Arabia Airstrikes Kill 7 in Yemen: Why Riyadh Targeted UAE-Backed STC Forces and What It Means for Saudi-UAE Ties

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Saudi Arabia Airstrikes Kill 7 in Yemen: Why Riyadh Targeted UAE-Backed STC Forces and What It Means for Saudi-UAE Ties
Saudi Arabia Airstrikes Kill 7 in Yemen: Why Riyadh Targeted UAE-Backed STC Forces and What It Means for Saudi-UAE Ties
Saudi Arabia Airstrikes Kill 7 in Yemen: Why Riyadh Targeted UAE-Backed STC Forces and What It Means for Saudi-UAE Ties
Saudi Arabia Airstrikes Kill 7 in Yemen: Why Riyadh Targeted UAE-Backed STC Forces and What It Means for Saudi-UAE Ties

QUICK LINKS