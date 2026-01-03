Saudi Arabia Airstrikes Kill 7 in Yemen: Why Riyadh Targeted UAE-Backed STC Forces and What It Means for Saudi-UAE Ties

Saudi Arabia carried out airstrikes in southern Yemen, killing at least seven fighters from the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a force backed by the United Arab Emirates. The strikes signal a sharp escalation between long-time allies Saudi Arabia and the UAE, exposing deepening rifts over power, influence, and control in Yemen’s south, and raising fresh questions about the future of Saudi-UAE relations.

What Happened in Saudi Arabia’s Airstrikes?

Saudi fighter jets carried out airstrikes on STC positions in southern Yemen on Friday, killing seven people, news agency Agence France-Presse reported, citing a separatist leader. Mohammed Abdulmalik, who heads the STC in Wadi Hadramaut and the Hadramaut Desert, said seven strikes hit the Al-Khasah camp, leaving seven dead and more than 20 injured. Saudi Arabia had earlier bombed Yemen’s port city of Mukalla on December 30 over alleged weapons shipments supplied by the UAE.







Why Did Saudi Forces Move Against STC in Hadramawt?

According to an Agence France-Presse report, Friday’s deadly airstrikes followed the launch of a campaign by Saudi coalition forces, known as the National Shield Forces, aimed at “peacefully” taking control of military sites in Hadramawt.

A source close to the Saudi military told AFP that the offensive would continue until the Southern Transitional Council withdrew from the two governorates.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen accused the STC leadership of blocking a Saudi mediation team from landing in the southern city of Aden.

Why Did Saudi Arabia Bomb Mukalla and Blame the UAE?

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia-led coalition forces carried out airstrikes on Mukalla, a key port city in Yemen, claiming they targeted consignments of weapons and armoured vehicles allegedly supplied by the United Arab Emirates to the Southern Transitional Council.

Abu Dhabi denied the allegations, stressing that it respects Saudi Arabia’s national security concerns.

The UAE’s Foreign Ministry said it remains committed to the Kingdom’s security and stability, respects its sovereignty, and rejects any actions that could endanger Saudi Arabia or the wider region.

What It Means for Saudi-UAE Ties

The latest Saudi airstrikes against UAE-backed forces in Yemen highlight a rare but growing strain between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, two long-time regional allies. While Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have publicly coordinated on security issues for years, the Yemen escalation exposes underlying disagreements over influence, allies, and strategy in the region — raising questions about how durable their partnership remains amid competing interests.