Home > World > Saudi Arabia Already Has Nuclear Weapons? Iranian Commander's Shocking Claim, Pakistan's Role Raises Eyebrows

Saudi Arabia reportedly possesses nuclear weapons, claims ex-IRGC commander Hussein Kanani. He alleges US and Israel know about Riyadh’s capabilities. Speculation rises over Pakistan’s role in sharing nuclear details following their 2025 defence pact.

Saudi Arabia has nuclear weapons - US, Israel aware, new claims. Photos: X.
Saudi Arabia has nuclear weapons - US, Israel aware, new claims. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 12, 2026 14:57:28 IST

Does Saudi Arabia possess nuclear weapons? If yes, then the question arises whether Pakistan has leaked the nuclear details to Riyadh. As speculations swirl, a former senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has made startling claims, asserting that Saudi Arabia already possesses nuclear weapons and that both the United States and Israel are aware of this development.

Hussein Kanani made the remarks in a recent interview amid rising tensions in the Middle East over Iran’s nuclear programme and the growing US military presence in the region.

Has Pakistan Shared Its Nuclear Program With Saudi Arabia?

Kanani also accused US and Israeli intelligence agencies of supporting anti-government protests inside Iran, warning that any American military strike could trigger unconventional responses from Tehran, including potential attacks on Israel or disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The allegations have sparked speculation about whether Pakistan may have shared its nuclear program with Saudi Arabia, especially after the two countries signed a strategic defence pact last year.

US, Israel Know Saudi Arabia Is A Nuclear Power?

Kanani argued that Saudi Arabia’s public image as a non-nuclear state is misleading.

“Saudi Arabia shows the world that it is a non-nuclear weapons country, but the truth is the opposite. It is a nuclear country,” he said, adding that Iran, the US, and Israel are aware of the kingdom’s capabilities.

He further claimed that there had been discussions among Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Israel regarding the matter. According to Kanani, Washington conditioned any informal approval of Saudi Arabia’s nuclear capability on Riyadh’s recognition of Israel.

Saudi Arabia-Pakistan Strategic Defence Agreement

In September 2025, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan formalised a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement in Riyadh. The pact, signed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on September 17, 2025, commits both nations to treat any aggression against one as an attack on both.

The agreement reflects deepening military cooperation, including intelligence sharing, joint exercises, and potentially an extended nuclear deterrent arrangement for Saudi Arabia.

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 2:57 PM IST
Tags: irannuclear weaponspakistansaudi arabiaSaudi Arabia nuclear weapons

QUICK LINKS