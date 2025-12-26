Saudi Arabia Horror Averted: Man Attempts Suicide at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, Security Officer Injured While Saving Him

A man attempted suicide by jumping from the upper floors of Masjid al-Haram in Makkah, prompting swift intervention by Saudi security forces that prevented tragedy on Thursday.

The incident, which was captured on video and circulated online, showed the man moving toward the edge of an upper floor, but a quick-thinking officer rushed in and intervened. The timely action averted a potentially fatal outcome.

Authorities said both the man and the injured security officer were rushed to the hospital for required medical treatment.

🕋🚨 A security guard at the Masjid al-Haram rushed to intervene after a person tried to take their own life by jumping off the upper floors of the masjid. The security guard was injured while trying to prevent the person from hitting the ground. Both individuals were… pic.twitter.com/NnpveIE8wf — • (@Alhamdhulillaah) December 25, 2025







Officer Injured During Rescue

In a post on X, the official account of the Emirate of the Makkah Region said the Special Force for the Security of the Grand Mosque immediately initiated action after the man attempted to jump from an upper floor. An officer was injured while preventing the man from hitting the ground; authorities said the injury was limited to fractures.

#الأمن_العام:

القوة الخاصة لأمن المسجد الحرام تباشر

في حينه حالة إلقاء شخص نفسه من الأدوار

العلوية للمسجد الحرام، وإصابة رجل أمن

أثناء محاولة منعه من الارتطام بالأرض وقت سقوطه. pic.twitter.com/ksGvcyhYiU — إمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة (@makkahregion) December 25, 2025







The Haram Security Forces separately confirmed the incident, stating: “There was an incident of a person attempting to take his own life from the upper floors of the Grand Mosque.

Chief Imam Urges Pilgrims to Respect Sanctity



According to Khaleej Times, the Chief Imam of the Grand Mosque, Abdur Rahman As Sudais, later spoke about the incident, urging pilgrims to uphold the sanctity of the holy site, follow regulations, and focus on worship. He stressed that the protection of life is a fundamental principle of Islamic law, referring to the Quranic verse, “And do not throw yourselves into destruction with your own hands.”

Authorities in the Makkah Region said all necessary procedures were initiated immediately after the incident and added that no further information about the man’s identity or condition would be disclosed. Officials also reaffirmed that the Grand Mosque remains under constant security surveillance, with specialized units in place to handle emergencies and ensure public safety at one of Islam’s most sacred sites.

Past Incidents at Grand Mosque Raise Safety Concerns

Similar incidents have been reported in the past. In 2017, a man lost his life after jumping from an upper level near the Kaaba as thousands of pilgrims were performing tawaf. Additional cases were reported in 2018 involving individuals falling from elevated sections, while another incident from the upper floors was recorded in 2024.