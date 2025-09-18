Saudi Arabia-Pakistan Defence Deal: Could Riyadh Use Pakistan’s Nuclear Weapons?
Saudi Arabia-Pakistan Defence Deal: Could Riyadh Use Pakistan’s Nuclear Weapons?

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a historic mutual defence pact, covering all military means, including nuclear options. The agreement states any attack on one will be considered an attack on both. Leaders called it a major step in strengthening regional security and joint deterrence.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan sign historic defence pact; any attack on one is treated as an attack on both nations. Photo: X.
Saudi Arabia and Pakistan sign historic defence pact; any attack on one is treated as an attack on both nations. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 18, 2025 09:34:42 IST

Saudi Arabia and nuclear-armed Pakistan have signed a mutual defence agreement that includes the use of all military means when either of the two countries is under attack. The pact does not rule out the potential use of Pakistan’s nuclear weapons. The development comes days after Israel hit Hamas leadership in Qatar, prompting Arab leaders to rethink their overdependence on the US.

The state media from both nations reported on the comprehensive defence pact, calling it a major development in a decades-long security partnership.  

“This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieve security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression. The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both,” the joint statement said, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).  

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ‘Historic Partnership’

The statement described the pact as the “historic partnership” between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, built on “shared strategic interests and close defence cooperation.”  

During his state visit to Riyadh on Wednesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

SPA reported that the leaders “discussed ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two brotherly countries across various fields.”  

“They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, issues of common interest, and the efforts aimed at achieving security and stability,” the report added.  

Will Saudi Arabia Use Pakistan’s Nuclear Arsenal?

A senior Saudi official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, described the agreement as “the culmination of years of discussions. This is not a response to specific countries or specific events but an institutionalisation of longstanding and deep cooperation between our two countries.”  

When asked whether the pact included the potential use of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, the official said, “This is a comprehensive defensive agreement that encompasses all military means.”  

The Timing of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Pact

Arab countries seem to be in panic mode after the Qatar incident. The countries are taking bold security measures. The latest Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact comes just two days after an  joint session between the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), convened following Israel’s attack on Doha, Qatar, on September 9.  

Despite the new agreement with Pakistan, the senior Saudi official stressed that Riyadh’s ties with India remain strong.

“Our relationship with India is more robust than it has ever been. We will continue to grow this relationship and seek to contribute to regional peace whichever way we can,” he said. India and Pakistan had recently fought a brief war in May.  

QUICK LINKS