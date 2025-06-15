Saudi Crown Prince MBS Condemns Israeli Strikes In Call with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian

In a rare and diplomatically significant gesture, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud held a phone call on Saturday with Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, amid rising tensions in the region following Israeli military strikes on Iranian territory.

Condolences and Condemnation from Mohammed bin Salman

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Crown Prince expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to President Pezeshkian, the Iranian people, and the families of those killed in the recent Israeli attacks.

During the call, Prince Mohammed reaffirmed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation of the strikes, stating they “infringe upon the sovereignty and security of the Islamic Republic of Iran” and “constitute a violation of international laws and norms.”

He further warned that such attacks have not only escalated the situation but also disrupted ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation. “These attacks have hindered efforts to reach diplomatic solutions and resolve the crisis through peaceful dialogue,” the Crown Prince emphasized.

Mohammed bin Salman Rejects Military Solutions, Iran Acknowledges Support

The Saudi leader reiterated Riyadh’s firm stance against the use of force in resolving international disputes. He underscored the Kingdom’s belief in diplomacy, stating that dialogue must remain the foundation for settling disagreements. “The Kingdom rejects the use of force to resolve disputes,” he said, reaffirming that constructive dialogue is essential to maintaining regional stability.

In response, President Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for the Crown Prince’s support and sincere sentiments toward the Iranian people. He also acknowledged and praised Saudi Arabia’s principled stance in rejecting military aggression.

Pezeshkian extended special appreciation to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz for the care and services provided to Iranian pilgrims during their stay in Saudi Arabia for Hajj. He noted his gratitude for the arrangements made to ensure their safety and smooth return amid growing regional uncertainty.

King Salman Orders Full Support for Iranian Pilgrims

On Friday, King Salman issued a directive through the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to provide comprehensive support and services to Iranian pilgrims currently in the Kingdom. The move followed recommendations from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and comes as more than 85,000 Iranians conclude their Hajj pilgrimage this year.

“Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, based on the recommendation of the Crown Prince, has directed that every possible support and service be extended to Iranian pilgrims until they are able to return home safely,” the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in an official statement.

The directive comes at a time of heightened concern, as regional airspace closures and conflict have raised questions about the safety and mobility of travelers, especially pilgrims.

Saudi-US Consultations on the Crisis

Earlier on Saturday, US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the volatile situation between Israel and Iran. A Saudi readout of the call stated that both leaders agreed on the urgent “need for de-escalation and for resolving all disputes through diplomatic means.”

