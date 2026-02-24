Savannah Guthrie Offers $1 Million Reward As 84-Year-Old Mother Nancy Remains Missing For Over Three Weeks

Savannah Guthrie and her family have offered a $1 million reward for information that leads to the safe return of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing for more than three weeks. The emotional plea comes as the search enters its fourth week with few clear leads.

Reports say that, Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home near Tucson on the night of January 31. She was reported missing on February 1 after she didn’t show up for a virtual church service that morning. Authorities quickly began treating the case as a possible abduction, as blood drops were found on her front porch and surveillance footage showed a masked man outside her door.

Savannah Guthrie Emotional Appeal

In a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Savannah spoke directly to the public. “It is Day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed, and every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony,” she said, her voice breaking with emotion. “We know that millions of you have been praying… We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home.”

Savannah also acknowledged the painful possibility that her mother may no longer be alive. “We also know that she may be lost, she may already be gone,” she said, according to reports. “If this is what is to be, then we will accept it, but we need to know where she is.”

Investigation Continues

As per reports, the family’s $1 million offer is separate from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s own reward of up to $100,000 and additional incentives from local tip lines. Savannah urged anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or other provided hotlines, and said people could remain anonymous.

In addition to the reward, Savannah announced the family would donate $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to support other families facing similar tragedies.

Despite tens of thousands of tips, law enforcement has made no arrests and no suspects have been publicly identified. The FBI and local sheriff’s department continue to investigate.

