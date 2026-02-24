LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG
LIVE TV
Home > World > Savannah Guthrie Offers $1 Million Reward As 84-Year-Old Mother Nancy Remains Missing For Over Three Weeks

Savannah Guthrie Offers $1 Million Reward As 84-Year-Old Mother Nancy Remains Missing For Over Three Weeks

Savannah Guthrie has announced a $1 million reward for information about her missing 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, who was last seen on January 31 near Tucson.

$1 Million Reward Announced by Savannah Guthrie (Images: X)
$1 Million Reward Announced by Savannah Guthrie (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 24, 2026 22:06:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Savannah Guthrie Offers $1 Million Reward As 84-Year-Old Mother Nancy Remains Missing For Over Three Weeks

Savannah Guthrie and her family have offered a $1 million reward for information that leads to the safe return of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing for more than three weeks. The emotional plea comes as the search enters its fourth week with few clear leads.

Reports say that, Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home near Tucson on the night of January 31. She was reported missing on February 1 after she didn’t show up for a virtual church service that morning. Authorities quickly began treating the case as a possible abduction, as blood drops were found on her front porch and surveillance footage showed a masked man outside her door.

Savannah Guthrie Emotional Appeal

In a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Savannah spoke directly to the public. “It is Day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed, and every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony,” she said, her voice breaking with emotion. “We know that millions of you have been praying… We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home.”

Savannah also acknowledged the painful possibility that her mother may no longer be alive. “We also know that she may be lost, she may already be gone,” she said, according to reports. “If this is what is to be, then we will accept it, but we need to know where she is.”

Investigation Continues

As per reports, the family’s $1 million offer is separate from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s own reward of up to $100,000 and additional incentives from local tip lines. Savannah urged anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or other provided hotlines, and said people could remain anonymous.

In addition to the reward, Savannah announced the family would donate $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to support other families facing similar tragedies.

Despite tens of thousands of tips, law enforcement has made no arrests and no suspects have been publicly identified. The FBI and local sheriff’s department continue to investigate.

Also Read: After 16 Years, Indian Restaurant Rangrez In London To Shut Down, Owner Says ‘Ongoing Online Harassment’ And ‘Repeated Attacks’ By Pakistanis Forced Closure

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 10:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest newsNancy GuthrieSavannah Guthrie

RELATED News

US Military Threatens Anthropic With Severe Consequences, Issues Fresh ‘Removal’ Deadline | Know Why Claude AI’s Creator Is In Trouble

‘Shehbaz Sharif Would Have Died…’: Donald Trump Drops Explosive Claim On Pakistan PM, US President Says He Stopped India-Pakistan Nuclear War During Operation Sindoor

‘No Income Tax Anymore? Donald Trump Drops Big Claim On Tariffs Despite Supreme Court Setback- Here’s What POTUS Said During State Of Union Address

Who Is Al Green? US Congressman Thrown Out Of Donald Trump’s State Of Union Speech After Dramatic Protest, ‘Black People Aren’t Apes’

Un-Redacted Epstein Files Leaked On Dark Web Hours Before Donald Trump’s State Of The Union Speech? Viral Claims Spark Buzz, Here’s The Truth

LATEST NEWS

UCL 2026: Alexander Sorloth Hat-trick Powers Atletico To Last 16; Inter Milan Stunned By Bodo/Glimt In San Siro Shocker

JSW MG Motor To Launch Chery iCar V23 In India: 501km Range, Dual Battery Options, And Calm Interior—Here Is Everything We Know

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Above 25,500 as IT Stocks Lead Early Recovery; Global Cues Lift Sentiment, Caution Persists

‘ChiChi Call’ Viral MMS: Here’s What You Need To Know Before Clicking The Link

Who Is Tejasswi Prakash? Karan Kundrra Flaunts Chest Tattoo Of His GF’s Face – WATCH Viral Moment

Stocks To Watch Today: Hexaware, Reliance, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Waaree Energies, Hindalco, Rail Vikas Nigam, Schaeffler India, IRFC in Spotlight on February 25

Pride And Prejudice Teaser OUT: Emma Corrin And Jack Lowden Lead As Lizzy & Darcy — Here’s When And Where To Watch Jane Austen’s OTT Release In India

Virosh Wedding Turns Cinematic? Rashmika–Vijay Dance Sparks Geetha Govindam Nostalgia, Leaving Fans In Awe!

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Markets Attempt Recovery After Sharp Fall; Gift Nifty Signals Hope as Investors Turn Cautiously Optimistic

Un-Redacted Epstein Files Leaked On Dark Web Hours Before Donald Trump’s State Of The Union Speech? Viral Claims Spark Buzz, Here’s The Truth

Savannah Guthrie Offers $1 Million Reward As 84-Year-Old Mother Nancy Remains Missing For Over Three Weeks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Savannah Guthrie Offers $1 Million Reward As 84-Year-Old Mother Nancy Remains Missing For Over Three Weeks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Savannah Guthrie Offers $1 Million Reward As 84-Year-Old Mother Nancy Remains Missing For Over Three Weeks
Savannah Guthrie Offers $1 Million Reward As 84-Year-Old Mother Nancy Remains Missing For Over Three Weeks
Savannah Guthrie Offers $1 Million Reward As 84-Year-Old Mother Nancy Remains Missing For Over Three Weeks
Savannah Guthrie Offers $1 Million Reward As 84-Year-Old Mother Nancy Remains Missing For Over Three Weeks

QUICK LINKS