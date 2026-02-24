After 16 Years, Indian Restaurant Rangrez In London To Shut Down, Owner Says ‘Ongoing Online Harassment’ And ‘Repeated Attacks’ By Pakistanis Forced Closure

After 16 years serving Indian food in London, a popular restaurant is closing its doors, and its owner says the reasons go far beyond just business struggles. Rangrez restaurant, located in Hammersmith, will shut next month, its owner Harman Singh Kapoor announced, saying a mix of rising costs, online harassment and repeated attacks made it impossible to keep going.

Kapoor shared the news in a heartfelt post on social media, calling the decision “difficult” but necessary after 16 years of running the restaurant with his wife. He wrote: “After 16 unforgettable years, I’ve made the difficult decision to close Rangrez restaurant Hammersmith next month.”

Rangrez Owner Blames Rising Costs and Harassment

While many restaurants close simply because business gets tough, Kapoor said there were other pressures too. In his post, he blamed not only rising costs and what he described as a lack of support from local authorities and the Metropolitan Police, but also what he called “ongoing online harassment, repeated disturbances and attacks by Pakistanis.”

Kapoor’s comments have stirred strong reactions online. Some social media users shared sympathy and support. One person wrote, “Sorry to hear this, Harman. I have had the delight of visiting Rangrez in Hammersmith and the food was fine. Not sure why people left bad reviews. I hope you have found your calling.”

Another commenter said they agreed rising costs and online hassle were real issues: “I too have a business and can agree with rising costs and now I’m at the beginning of getting hassle from some weird people online mainly.”

But not everyone agreed with Kapoor’s take. Some people argued that the restaurant’s struggles weren’t only because of harassment. One critic said the restaurant’s poor reviews might reflect deeper issues, writing: “I believe the issue is the owner. Anyone can go read the glowing reviews: ZERO Stars… the food was extremely disappointing.”

Rangrez Reviews Show Divided Customer Experience

On Google Reviews, Rangrez has an average rating of about 3.9 stars from more than 850 reviews. While many customers praised the food and service, others complained about quality and value.

In his announcement, Kapoor also thanked loyal customers. “Thank you to every genuine customer who supported us over the years. Grateful always,” he wrote, adding a photo of the restaurant. He hinted that his future might focus more on activism, saying he plans to stay engaged even as the restaurant closes.

