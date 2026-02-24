57-Year-Old Sikh Man Avtar Singh, Kidnapped From California Gurdwara Found Dead Near US Lake; Leaves Behind Wife And 6-Month-Old Triplets

California: A Tracy father of three who was abducted last week was not the intended target of the kidnapping that led to his death, authorities revealed Monday. The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Abduction Caught On Surveillance

San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow said surveillance footage shows Avtar Singh being forced into a white SUV near the Gurdwara Gur Nanak Parkash temple on West Grant Line Road at around 2:30 p.m. on February 17.

According to the sheriff, Singh appeared to resist but was overpowered by three suspects.

“This was not a random act,” Withrow said, adding that investigators believe the suspects were targeting another individual for a specific reason. Authorities have not disclosed further details about a possible motive.

Singh was reported missing later that evening at 8:52 p.m. Temple members said his wife became alarmed after returning home from work and finding their three young children alone.

Father of three kidnapped and killed in broad daylight — reportedly mistaken identity Footage shows Avtar Singh, 57, shoved into an SUV outside a gurdwara in Tracy, CA Leaves behind wife and six-month-old triplets — motive unknown pic.twitter.com/bI6LnhCVhV — RT (@RT_com) February 24, 2026

Body Found Near Lake Berryessa

Deputies from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office discovered a body Friday afternoon near Lake Berryessa, roughly two hours from Tracy. Officials later confirmed the remains were those of Singh.

Sheriff Withrow described the case as a tragedy and said the investigation remains active. While an autopsy has been completed by the county’s medical examiner, the official cause of death has not yet been released.

Investigators have not publicly identified any suspects or provided additional information about the abductors.

Community In Mourning

Singh was a long-time volunteer at the Sikh temple, where he lived with his wife and their young triplets. Temple leaders described him as dedicated and hardworking, noting he had served as head cook at the gurdwara for more than two decades.

READ MORE: US Congressman Tony Gonzales Asks Aide For Midnight ‘Sexy Pic’, She Responds ‘This Is Too Far, Boss’ – Weeks Later Regina Ann Santos-Aviles Sets Herself On Fire, Shocking Claims Emerge