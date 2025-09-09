LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > World > Scientists Issue Big Warning, Over 80,000 Could Die In Massive Earthquake In This Region, It Is…

Scientists Issue Big Warning, Over 80,000 Could Die In Massive Earthquake In This Region, It Is…

This region covers parts of northeastern Arkansas, southeastern Missouri, western Tennessee, western Kentucky, and southern Illinois. While the area experiences hundreds of small tremors every year, scientists warn it is overdue for a more destructive quake.

Representational image (Freepik)
Representational image (Freepik)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 9, 2025 09:16:47 IST

The New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), a little-known earthquake hotspot in the Midwest United States, could be the site of one of the deadliest natural disasters in American history. This region covers parts of northeastern Arkansas, southeastern Missouri, western Tennessee, western Kentucky, and southern Illinois. While the area experiences hundreds of small tremors every year, scientists warn it is overdue for a more destructive quake.

According to a report by the Geological Society of America, if a magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes the NMSZ, it could cause losses of up to $43 billion. Other studies have predicted that more than 80,000 lives could be lost in such a disaster. Records show that the last major series of quakes happened between December 1811 and February 1812, when three earthquakes of more than magnitude 7.0 shook the region. Since it has been 214 years since those events, experts fear the risk of another massive earthquake is rising.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) estimates that there is a 25 to 40 per cent chance of a magnitude 6.0 earthquake hitting the NMSZ within the next 50 years. What makes this situation more dangerous is that buildings and infrastructure in the Midwest are not designed to withstand powerful quakes. Unlike California, which sits on the San Andreas Fault and has stricter construction rules, states like Missouri, Arkansas, and Tennessee have structures built mainly to resist tornadoes.

Danielle Peltier, a science communication fellow with the Geological Society of America, explained that even a magnitude 6.0 quake could cause far more destruction in the Midwest than in California. Bridges, roads, towers, and power lines would be at high risk of collapse, and the effects could spread far beyond the region, potentially reaching as far as the East Coast.

Although experts have been warning about earthquakes in California for decades, the NMSZ has remained under the radar. Now, both local and federal authorities are preparing disaster response plans, but scientists caution that time may be running out.

ALSO READ: WHO Urges Taliban to Allow THIS Activity in Afghanistan as Earthquake Crisis Escalates

Tags: earthquake in united statesus news

RELATED News

Emmanuel Macron Faces Political Deadlock: Who Could Be France’s Next Prime Minister After Bayrou Exit?
Durga Puja Special! Bangladesh Permits 1,200 Tonnes Of Ilish Fish (Hilsa) To India
Ohio Senator proposes legislation to tax companies that hire foreign workers
Taiwan detects 3 Chinese aircraft, 6 vessels, 1 official ship near its territory
Epstein ‘Birthday Book’ With Alleged Trump’s Signature Revealed: What Did White House Say?

LATEST NEWS

"RSS never speaks against the country": G Kishan Reddy defends NDA VP candidate CP Radhakrishnan
Bigg Boss 19 Day 15 Highlights: Tanya Mittal’s Emotional Breakdown, ‘19 Saal Ki Thi Shaadi…’ Sparks Drama In Nomination Task
Top 5 Cricket Teams Dominating ICC Tournaments: India’s Rank Revealed
Two Southern Faces, One National Contest: What Vice President Election Mean For Regional Politics?
Stock Market Today: WATCH OUT! Market Opens On A High Note- But Volatility Could Strike Anytime!
"I was just scared": Channing Tatum on why he turned down Ryan Gosling's part in 'Blue Valentine'
El Salvador’s Setback, Suriname Rises In 2026 World Cup Qualifying
Bersache – India's biggest D2C brand without a single rupee of funding
CAFA Nations Cup: India beat Oman on penalties to secure bronze medal
GK Question: Himachal Pradesh Becomes Fifth Fully Literate State, Guess Which Is First
Scientists Issue Big Warning, Over 80,000 Could Die In Massive Earthquake In This Region, It Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Scientists Issue Big Warning, Over 80,000 Could Die In Massive Earthquake In This Region, It Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Scientists Issue Big Warning, Over 80,000 Could Die In Massive Earthquake In This Region, It Is…
Scientists Issue Big Warning, Over 80,000 Could Die In Massive Earthquake In This Region, It Is…
Scientists Issue Big Warning, Over 80,000 Could Die In Massive Earthquake In This Region, It Is…
Scientists Issue Big Warning, Over 80,000 Could Die In Massive Earthquake In This Region, It Is…

QUICK LINKS