SCO Summit 2025: Five Things You Should Know About Tianjin, City Hosting Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to China from August 31 to September 1, 2025, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. The high-level gathering will be held in Tianjin, a major port city in northern China.

On the sidelines of the summit, Modi is expected to hold bilateral talks with several leaders, including Xi. The meeting between the two leaders is being closely watched worldwide as it marks their first significant interaction since India and China agreed to normalise relations after years of tension following border clashes.

While all eyes are on the diplomatic outcomes, attention is also turning toward Tianjin, the host city of the SCO Summit.

-Historically, Tianjin is a city shaped by East-West influences. Once a treaty port, its famous Five Great Avenues area has about 2,000 early 20th-century buildings reflecting British, French, German, and Italian architectural styles alongside traditional Chinese designs.

-Tianjin is also one of China’s most important trade hubs. The Port of Tianjin ranks among the largest and busiest in the world, connecting China to more than 20 European trade routes and serving as a gateway to international markets.

-Tianjin holds a special place as the hometown of the legendary Peking opera artist Mei Lanfang.

-The city has transformed into a hub for technology and innovation.

-One of Tianjin’s most iconic landmarks is the Tianjin Eye, a 120-metre-tall Ferris wheel built over the Hai River. For food lovers, Tianjin is a paradise. Its culinary scene features specialties such as Goubuli Baozi (stuffed buns), Jianbing (savoury crepes), and Mahua (twisted fried dough).

