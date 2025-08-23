LIVE TV
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China

SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China

During the visit, India and Japan are reportedly expected to agree on a framework for cooperation in economic security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit- (@narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit- (@narendramodi)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 23, 2025 23:23:35 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan and China at the end of August for two key international engagements. “At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba, Prime Minister Modi will visit Japan from 29-30 August, 2025 to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. This will be Prime Minister Modi’s eighth visit to Japan, and the first Summit with Prime Minister Ishiba,” the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

The visit will also highlight people-to-people ties and reaffirm the strong friendship between the two countries.

Japan is a key strategic partner for India and an important member of the Quad grouping. In the last 25 years, ties between the two countries have grown steadily.

During the visit, India and Japan are reportedly expected to agree on a framework for cooperation in economic security. This will focus on stable supplies of critical goods such as semiconductors, essential minerals, clean energy, and pharmaceuticals. The two sides are also likely to launch an “AI cooperation initiative” to support emerging technology and startups. PM Modi may also visit Sendai in Miyagi Prefecture for the inauguration of an experimental Shinkansen bullet train car.

Japan has invested nearly $43.2 billion in India since 2000, making it the fifth-largest source of foreign direct investment. In 2024, more than 60 per cent of Japanese companies in India reported a growth in market share.

After Japan, PM Modi will travel to China from August 31 to September 1 for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. On the sidelines, he is expected to meet several world leaders.

The visit comes as India and China attempt to normalise strained ties following the border standoff. Both countries have resumed border trade, direct flights, and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. They have also agreed to move forward on border de-escalation.

SCO Summit China 2025: From PM Modi To Putin, Who All Will Join Xi Jinping In Tianjin?

SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China

