SCO Summit 2025 In China: What SCO Stands For And Key Takeaways

SCO Summit 2025 In China: What SCO Stands For And Key Takeaways

The SCO Summit 2025 sent a strong message around the world amid US President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Representational image. Photo/ANI.
Representational image. Photo/ANI.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 2, 2025 11:51:19 IST

The SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, turned into a major global event as India, Russia, and China came together on one platform. This sent a strong message around the world amid US President Donald Trump’s trade war.

What is the full form of SCO?

SCO stands for The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

What were the key highlights of SCO Summit 2025?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the stage to highlight Pakistan’s role in promoting terrorism. In front of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PM Modi condemned “some countries” for supporting terror and cited the Pahalgam terror attack. 

The Tianjin Declaration later echoed India’s stand, and stressed that those who sponsor or organise terrorism must be held accountable. 

Notably, A visual of PM Modi walking with Russian President Vladimir Putin while Sharif looked on silently also went viral across social media platforms.

Also, images of PM Modi walking alongside Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping hinted at closer ties between the three powers. Experts believe the gathering highlighted China and Russia’s influence, while also channeling global frustration with US policies.

Meanwhile, Xi Jinping called for rejecting “bloc confrontation and bullying practices.”. This comes as a US Appeals Court recently ruled Trump’s heavy tariffs on India “illegal.”

PM Modi also raised tough issues with Xi. He flagged cross-border terrorism and strongly objected to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which runs through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. PM Modi stressed that all connectivity projects must respect sovereignty.

PM Modi described his talks with Xi as “fruitful,” noting progress on border stability and resuming initiatives like the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. 

