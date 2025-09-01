Kyrgyzstan To Host 2026 SCO Summit, Pakistan Set For 2027 | Tianjin Declaration FULL TEXT

As the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 comes to an end, the next year’s edition will be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2026. Pakistan will be hosting the 2027 SCO Summit.

FULL TEXT OF TIANJIN DECLARATION

Tianjin Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation :

The world is undergoing profound historical changes that affect all spheres of political, socio-economic and social relations. There is a growing desire to create a more just, equitable and representative multipolar world order that opens up new prospects for the development of states and mutually beneficial international cooperation.

At the same time, geopolitical confrontation, challenges and threats to security and stability, including in the SCO region, are intensifying. The global economy, especially international commodity and financial markets, is experiencing serious turmoil.

The year 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II and the creation of the United Nations (UN). The Great Victory, which was made possible by the unity of the peoples of all peace-loving countries in their opposition to Nazism, fascism and militarism, determined the further course of world history and created the conditions for the formation of a stable system of international relations guaranteeing the peaceful development of humanity. Member States call for the preservation of the historical memory of the heroic deeds of peoples and the lessons of the Second World War.

The UN has established itself as a unique intergovernmental association within which effective and much-needed cooperation has been built to ensure peace and security, socio-economic development and human rights. Member States reaffirm their commitment to the formation of a more representative, democratic, just and multipolar world order based on universally recognised principles of international law, including those enshrined in the UN Charter, respect for cultural diversity, and mutually beneficial and equal cooperation between states with the UN playing a central coordinating role. They consider it necessary to adapt the UN to modern political and economic realities by carrying out a balanced reform to ensure the representation of developing countries in the governing bodies of the UN.

The member states reaffirmed their commitment to equal and full observance of the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the SCO Charter, as well as other universally recognised principles and norms of international law in relations between SCO member states. Member States advocate respect for the right of peoples to independently and democratically choose their own paths of political and socio-economic development, and emphasise that the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity of states, equality, mutual benefit, non-interference in internal affairs, and non-use of force or threat of force are the basis for the sustainable development of international relations.

Reaffirming their commitment to the goals and principles of the SCO Charter, the member states will continue to act in accordance with the “Shanghai spirit,” which embodies mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, mutual consultation, respect for cultural diversity and the pursuit of common development, and will consistently deepen cooperation in the interests of security, stability and sustainable development in the SCO region.

The member states adhere to a line that excludes bloc and confrontational approaches to solving international and regional development problems. They emphasise that cooperation within the SCO can serve as a basis for the formation of an architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia. The member states noted the initiative to develop a Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century, aimed at consolidating development processes on the Eurasian continent.

Taking into account the views of member states, they reaffirmed the relevance of initiatives to promote cooperation in building a new type of international relations in the spirit of mutual respect, justice, equality and mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as the formation of a common vision of the idea of creating a community of shared future for mankind and developing dialogue on the idea of “One Earth. One Family. One Future.” Member States call on the international community to join the SCO Initiative “On Global Unity for a Just World, Harmony and Development.”

Member States noted the initiative to adopt a special resolution of the UN General Assembly entitled “Decade for the Consolidation of Peace for Future Generations.”

Member States reaffirm that Central Asia is the core of the SCO and support the efforts of Central Asian states to ensure peace, security and stability in their countries and in the region as a whole. In this regard, they noted the holding of the international conference “Central Asia – the core of the SCO: 25 years of cooperation for joint development” (Dushanbe, 19 June 2025), as well as the initiative to organise it on an annual basis.

The member states reaffirm the universality, indivisibility, interdependence and interrelatedness of all human rights, as well as their commitment to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, and oppose the application of “double standards” in human rights issues and interference in the internal affairs of other states under the pretext of protecting them.

In order to further improve the activities of the SCO, the member states adopted the SCO Development Strategy until 2035, which defines the priority tasks and main directions for deepening multifaceted cooperation in the interests of ensuring peace and stability, development and prosperity in the SCO space.

Member States are committed to ensuring sustainable international peace and call for joint efforts to counter traditional and new security challenges and threats.

Member States reaffirm their determination to continue the joint fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism, as well as against the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, arms smuggling and other forms of transnational organised crime.

Member States signed the Agreement on the Universal Centre for Countering Challenges and Threats to the Security of SCO Member States and the Agreement on the SCO Anti-Drug Centre.

Member States noted the proposal to establish a Centre for Strategic Studies in the field of security.

Member States will continue to actively implement the Programme of Cooperation of SCO Member States in Countering Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism for 2025-2027 (Astana, 4 July 2024).

The Member States strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, stress that double standards in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable, and call on the international community to combat terrorism, including cross-border movement of terrorists, with the central role of the United Nations, by fully implementing the relevant UN Security Council resolution and the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in accordance with the UN Charter and the principles of international law, in order to jointly combat all terrorist organizations. They stress the importance of adopting by consensus a Comprehensive convention on international terrorism.

Member States strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025.

Member States also strongly condemned the terrorist attacks on Jaffer Express on 11 March and in Khuzdar on 21 May 2025. They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded. They further stated that perpetrators, organizers and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice.

The Member States, while reaffirming their firm commitment to the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism, stress the inadmissibility of attempts to use terrorist, separatist and extremist groups for mercenary purposes. They recognize the leading role of sovereign States and their competent authorities in countering terrorist and extremist threats.

Emphasizing the importance of multilateral cooperation in combating terrorism and its financing, the Member States noted the outcomes of the High-Level International Conference on Strengthening International Cooperation in Combating Terrorism and Establishing Flexible Mechanisms for Border Security – Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process (Kuwait City, 4-5 November 2024).

They noted the proposal to hold the next round of the High-Level International Conference on Border Security and Management within the framework of the Dushanbe Process in 2026 in New York. Member States highly appreciate the role of the SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) in conducting joint anti-terrorist and command-staff exercises, information and counter-propaganda operations, and other practical measures to monitor the situation in the region.

In this context, they noted the results of the joint counter-terrorism exercise “Interaction – Anti-Terror – 2024” (SUAR, PRC, 19 July 2024) and confirmed their readiness to continue joint actions aimed at strengthening the counter-terrorism activities of the SCO. The member states will continue to step up joint efforts to prevent the spread of radical ideologies, religious intolerance and xenophobia, aggressive nationalism, and ethnic and racial discrimination.

They adopted the Programme of Cooperation of Member States in Countering Extremist Ideology in the SCO Area for 2026-2030, aimed, inter alia, at the implementation by the participating States of the SCO Convention on Countering Extremism (Astana, 9 June 2017). The member states welcomed the annual UN General Assembly resolution “Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to escalating contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.”

Member States noted the importance of further implementing the Agreement on Cooperation and Interaction between SCO Member States on Border Issues (Ufa, 10 July 2015) and, in this regard, the results of the joint border operation of the border services of the competent authorities of the SCO member states, “Solidarity-2024”.

Reiterating their deep concern over the continuing escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the member states strongly condemn the actions that have led to numerous casualties among the civilian population and a catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

They stress the need to ensure an immediate, complete and sustainable ceasefire, access to humanitarian aid, and intensified efforts to achieve peace, stability and security for all residents of the region.

Member States note that the only possible way to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East is through a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian question.

Member States strongly condemned the military strikes by Israel and the United States of America against the Islamic Republic of Iran in June 2025. Such aggressive actions against civilian targets, including nuclear energy infrastructure, which resulted in the death of civilians, are a gross violation of the principles and norms of international law and the UN Charter, and an infringement on the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran. They undermine regional and international security and have serious implications for global peace and stability.

They noted that the physical nuclear safety and security of nuclear facilities must be ensured on a permanent basis, including during periods of armed conflict, in order to protect the population and the environment from harm. In this regard, they reaffirmed their commitment to diplomatic initiatives aimed at the peaceful resolution of the issues that have arisen.

Member States reaffirmed the importance of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015), emphasising that it is binding and must be implemented in full in accordance with its provisions, and consider that any attempts to interpret it arbitrarily undermine the authority of the UN Security Council.

They called for the resumption of constructive dialogue between the parties involved and for a focus on jointly seeking solutions that would prevent further escalation of the situation.

Reaffirming their commitment to the establishment of Afghanistan as an independent, neutral and peaceful state, free from terrorism, war and drugs, the Member States expressed their readiness to support the efforts of the international community to ensure peace and development in that country.

Member States reiterated that the formation of an inclusive government with broad participation of representatives of all ethno-political groups of Afghan society is the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the country.

Member States noted the activities of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

Expressing their readiness to develop effective cooperation through their defence ministries, the member states noted the proposal to prepare and sign an agreement between SCO member states on confidence-building measures in the military sphere.

Member States are in favour of further deepening practical cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking, including the suppression of crimes involving the use of information and communication technologies and the spread of new psychoactive substances. They emphasised the importance of implementing the three international conventions on drug control and the relevant SCO regulatory and legal documents.

Member States will continue to coordinate their positions on drug-related issues in the relevant UN bodies and other international organisations and structures. In this context, they welcomed the results of the regular special event organised by the SCO and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, “The UN and the SCO for the improvement of forensic expertise in combating drug trafficking using the Internet” (Vienna, 10 March 2025).

Expressing concern about the growth in the illicit production, distribution and abuse of narcotic drugs and psychoactive substances, the member states advocate joint efforts to reduce demand for drugs. In this regard, they support the regular conduct of the anti-drug operation “Web”, the preventive campaign “For a world without drugs” and other activities.

In the context of growing security challenges and threats, they noted plans to hold the SCO Plus Dialogue on Security Issues in Tashkent.

The member states support the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the SCO Secretariat and the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre for Combating Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and their Precursors (CARICC). They consider it important to ensure harmonious interaction between the SCO Anti-Drug Centre, which is currently being established, and CARICC.

Member States reiterate that the unilateral and unrestrained development of global anti-missile defence systems by individual countries or groups of countries has a negative impact on international security and stability. They consider attempts to ensure their own security at the expense of the security of other countries to be unacceptable.

Member States participating in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons of 1 July 1968 advocate strict compliance with the provisions of the Treaty, the comprehensive and balanced promotion of all the objectives and principles enshrined therein, and support the strengthening of the process of global nuclear disarmament and the international nuclear non-proliferation regime. They emphasize their inalienable right to develop research, production and use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes, and to engage in equal, sustainable and mutually beneficial international cooperation without discrimination in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Member States emphasized that unilateral restrictive measures in this area are contrary to international law and are unacceptable.

Member States are committed to keeping outer space free of weapons of any kind and note the importance of strict compliance with the existing legal regime, which provides for the exclusively peaceful use of outer space. They stress the need to conclude an international legally binding instrument that would enhance transparency and provide reliable guarantees to prevent an arms race in outer space.

Member States call for full compliance with the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction (CWC) as an important instrument in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation. Member States reaffirm their support for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and advocate consensus decision-making in order to overcome differences within the Organisation and ensure its effective functioning in accordance with the Convention. Taking into account the completion of the destruction of all declared chemical weapons stockpiles, they stress the importance of continuing the work of this international technical structure in the interests of all CWC States Parties. They support the expansion of the membership of the CWC.

The Member States, noting the importance of the 1972 Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction (BTWC), advocate strict compliance with the Convention, strengthening international cooperation and the adoption of a legally binding Protocol to it, providing for an effective verification mechanism, with a view to improving the global biological security system. They oppose the creation of any mechanisms that duplicate the functions of the BTWC.

In this context, Member States, referring to UN General Assembly Resolution 7979 (2024) “Strengthening and Institutionalising the BWC”, emphasised the importance of deepening cooperation for its implementation, including the possible establishment of an International Agency for Biological Safety.

Member States, expressing concern about the growing risks in the field of information security, strongly oppose the militarisation of the information and communication technology sphere and the creation of threats to the security of critical information infrastructure.

Member States consider it important to ensure equal rights for all countries to regulate the Internet and the sovereign right of states to manage it in their national segments.

Reaffirming their intention to deepen cooperation in the field of international information security and to jointly combat the use of information and communication technologies for terrorist and other criminal purposes, the Member States emphasise the key role of the UN in countering threats in the information space. In this regard, they support the further development, on a voluntary basis, of universal norms in the field of international information security within the framework of the United Nations and call for efforts to sign the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, as well as to improve mechanisms for combating information crime.

Member States are ready to further deepen cooperation in the legal and judicial fields. In this regard, they advocated for the further implementation of the Agreement on Cooperation between the Ministries of Justice of the SCO Member States (Dushanbe, 18 August 2015).

They will continue to coordinate their efforts in the fight against corruption and call on the international community to refuse to grant asylum to persons who have committed corruption offences.

The Republic of Belarus, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Russian Federation, Republic of Tajikistan and Republic of Uzbekistan, reaffirming their support for China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), noted the ongoing work on the joint implementation of this project, including efforts to align the development of the Eurasian Economic Union and the BRI.

The member states consider it important to use the potential of the countries of the region, international organisations and multilateral associations to create a broad, open, mutually beneficial and equitable space for interaction in Eurasia in accordance with the norms and principles of international law and taking into account national interests. In this regard, they reiterated the initiative to establish a Greater Eurasian Partnership and expressed their readiness to develop dialogue between the SCO, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as other interested states and multilateral associations.

The member states note the role of the SCO region in restoring the global economy, maintaining the stability of global production and supply chains, and ensuring further sustainable development.

Member States support the further improvement and reform of the global economic governance architecture and will consistently uphold and strengthen an open, transparent, fair, inclusive, non-discriminatory and multilateral trading system based on universally recognised international principles and rules, which promotes the development of an open global economy, ensures fair market access and provides special and differential treatment for developing countries.

The Council of Heads of Member States of the SCO adopted a statement on support for the multilateral trading system.

Member States oppose unilateral coercive measures, including those of an economic nature, that contravene the UN Charter and other norms of international law, the rules and principles of the World Trade Organisation, damaging the interests of international security, including its food and energy components, negatively affecting the global economy, undermining fair competition, hindering international cooperation and the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Member States noted the initiative to develop an agreement on trade facilitation within the SCO.

Member States are in favour of further deepening people-centred cooperation on issues related to improving the well-being and living standards of the population in the SCO area. They will continue to implement the Programme of Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation, as well as the SCO Economic Development Strategy for the period up to 2030 and the Action Plan for its implementation by the interested parties.

The member states noted the important practical contribution of the Forum of Heads of Regions and the SCO Business Council to the development of trade and economic cooperation within the Organisation.

Member States will, in accordance with their national legislation, develop cooperation on a voluntary basis through special economic zones, including the use by interested States of the potential of the China-SCO Regional Trade and Economic Cooperation Demonstration Zone in Qingdao.

Member States aim to promote cooperation in the field of e-commerce, develop digital trade infrastructure, and bridge the gap between developed and developing countries in the digital economy. They noted the proposal to develop a Programme of Cooperation among SCO Member States in the Field of E-commerce.

A statement by the Council of Heads of SCO Member States on strengthening cooperation in the digital economy was adopted.

The member states noted the proposal to establish a SCO mechanism for export credit and investment.

Member States note the role of the innovative and creative economy in ensuring sustainable growth in the countries of the region. They emphasise that support for innovation and creative industries contributes to increasing the competitiveness of economies, developing small and medium-sized businesses, and expanding the employment market in SCO member states, especially in remote and rural areas.

In this context, they advocated intensifying the work of the SCO Technoparks and Innovation Clusters Pool, and noted proposals to develop the SCO Future Technologies Programme and utilise the potential of the http://Alem.AI international centre for innovation implementation.

The member states consider it important to further promote cooperation within the Association of Investors of SCO Member States among its participants, and in this regard, they noted the results of the first meeting of this mechanism (Astana, 18 March 2025). They advocated expanding the SCO Member States’ Economic Preferences Database in order to deepen investment and economic cooperation.

They noted the adoption of the Statement by the heads of authorised ministries and departments of SCO member states on strengthening investment cooperation in the field of sustainable development, as well as the proposal to adopt a set of measures to stimulate mutual investment in SCO member states.

Member States recognise the importance of cooperation in the field of antitrust policy and intend to increase practical cooperation through the relevant agencies.

Member States support the reform of the international financial architecture aimed at increasing the representation and role of developing countries in the governing bodies of international financial institutions, including the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Monetary Fund.

Member States emphasise the important role of cooperation in the financial sphere in promoting economic growth in the SCO area. They stressed the importance of further implementation by interested SCO member states of the Roadmap for the gradual increase of the share of national currencies in mutual settlements (Samarkand, 16 September 2022).

Reaffirming the importance of establishing a SCO Development Bank, the interested member states decided to establish it and intensify consultations on a range of issues related to the functioning of this financial institution.

The member states emphasise the important role of the Interbank Association (IBA), which over twenty years of operation has become a sought-after mechanism in the financial sphere. They advocate accelerating the resolution of the issue of connecting the authorised bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the work of the IBA.

Member States noted the effective work of the SCO Consortium of Economic Analytical Centres and the proposal to establish a network of financial analytical centres.

Member States noted the holding of the 20th meeting of the SCO Forum (New Delhi, 21-22 May 2025), in which the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies participated for the first time.

Member States are committed to developing mutually beneficial cooperation in the industrial sector, including by establishing the exchange of data on industrial investment projects and holding congress and exhibition events. In this context, they noted the results of the Meeting of Ministers of Industry of the SCO Member States (Yekaterinburg, 7 July 2025) held on the sidelines of the INNOPROM International Industrial Exhibition.

A statement by the Council of Heads of SCO Member States on cooperation in the field of green industry was adopted.

The member states support the expansion of inclusive and mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of energy, the steady improvement of the sustainability of energy production and supply chains, and are ready to promote the sustainable, stable and balanced development of a non-discriminatory global energy market.

The SCO Council of Heads of State adopted a statement on sustainable energy development and approved a roadmap for implementing the Strategy for Energy Cooperation among SCO Member States for the period up to 2030.

Given the instability in international energy markets, member states noted the importance of strengthening cooperation, including in the areas of energy security, energy infrastructure protection, promotion of investment cooperation, and a just energy transition for the sustainable development of regional energy. They will explore the possibility of developing and adopting a comprehensive plan to stimulate multidisciplinary cooperation in the field of renewable energy .

They advocated for increased energy cooperation with SCO dialogue partners and supported the proposal to hold a high-level SCO-LAC meeting on “Climate Change and Sustainable Energy” (Astana, 3 October 2025).

Sharing the international community’s desire to strengthen interconnectivity, the member states advocate for the further development of cooperation in the transport sector on a fair and balanced basis in accordance with international law, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the SCO Charter. They emphasise the importance of creating new and modernising existing international transport routes, in cluding promoting the activities of the North-South and East-West corridors, utilising the transit potential of SCO member states, and note the initiatives of SCO countries on transport infrastructure and ensuring the stable and uninterrupted functioning of supply chains through the digitalisation of logistics procedures, including the organisation of electronic data exchange on goods moving between SCO countries and the introduction of technological innovations.

The member states noted the start of construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

Member States will continue to implement the intergovernmental Agreement on the creation of favourable conditions for international road transport (Dushanbe, 12 September 2014), approved by the decisions of the SCO Council of Heads of Government on the Concept of cooperation between SCO member states on the development of connectivity and the creation of effective transport corridors (Samarkand, 12 September 2022) and the Concept of Cooperation of SCO Member States on Decarbonisation of Transport, Promotion of Digital Transformation and Innovative Technologies to Achieve Greater Efficiency and Sustainability (New Delhi, 4 July 2023).

In this context, they noted the results of the meeting of the Joint Commission on the Creation of Favourable Conditions for International Road Transport (Moscow, 20 November 2024), the Meeting of Heads of Railway Administrations (Railways) of SCO Member States (Moscow, 29 November 2024), the meeting of transport ministers of SCO member states (Tianjin, 2 July 2025), and supported the proposal to hold a meeting of heads of ports and logistics centres of SCO member states (Aktau, November 2025).

The member states noted the leading role of the Special Working Group in strengthening customs cooperation, including on issues of continuous improvement of the customs administration system and customs law enforcement cooperation, mutual recognition of authorised economic operators, creation of an electronic database for verification of certificates of origin of goods, development of digitalisation and the “Single Window” and “Smart Customs” mechanisms.

Member States will increase cooperation in the field of veterinary and phytosanitary surveillance, ensuring the safety of agricultural and food products, promote the development of trade in agricultural products and strengthen international cooperation in combating epidemics and infections, as well as their consequences.

Member States are committed to promoting cooperation in the field of standardisation in order to facilitate socio-economic development within the SCO.

Member States will continue to strengthen cooperation in the field of agriculture and food security, agricultural science and education, including taking into account the potential of the SCO Demonstration Base for the exchange and training of agricultural technologies. They noted the successful holding of the Agro-SCO exhibition (Minsk, 3-6 June 2025) and the initiative to create an electronic platform called the SCO Food Security Atlas.

Member States note the importance of further deepening cooperation in the field of education, including with a view to reducing the digital divide. In this regard, the effective work of the SCO University, the development of investment in digital skills training, and the strengthening of cooperation in the field of vocational and technical education are of great value.

Member States emphasise the importance of enhancing scientific, technical and innovative cooperation, including the implementation of multilateral joint projects. They advocate deepening cooperation in the field of scientific and technical achievements and innovations. In this regard, they welcomed the results of the 5th SCO Start-up Forum (New Delhi, 3-5 April 2025).

Recognising the vital role of science, technology and innovation in ensuring sustainable development and addressing global challenges, the member states advocate for the equal participation of countries of the Global South in promoting open and equitable international cooperation in the interests of building an innovation-driven global economy.

Member States, building on the UN General Assembly Resolution on Strengthening International Cooperation in the Field of Artificial Intelligence Capacity Building, emphasise that all countries have equal rights to develop and use artificial intelligence.

They noted their readiness to work together to prevent risks in order to continuously improve the security, accountability, reliability, transparency, inclusiveness, trustworthiness and fairness of artificial intelligence technologies for the benefit of all humanity. In this regard, they advocated for the implementation of the Roadmap for the Implementation of the SCO Member States’ Cooperation Programme on Artificial Intelligence Development (Chengdu, 12 June 2025).

The member states welcomed the UN General Assembly Resolution “The role of artificial intelligence in creating new opportunities for sustainable development in Central Asia” of 25 July 2025, which notes the initiative to establish a Regional Artificial Intelligence Centre in Dushanbe.

Member States noted the proposals to establish mechanisms for cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence, as well as on advanced and breakthrough technologies of the SCO.

Member States highly appreciate the contribution made by the city of Qingdao of the People’s Republic of China to unlocking the region’s tourism potential and further strengthening cooperation in the field of culture as the “SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital in 2024-2025.”

Member States welcome the announcement of Cholpon-Ata as the “SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital in 2025-2026”. They noted the proposal to hold an anniversary meeting of the Chingiz Aitmatov Issyk-Kul Forum in Cholpon-Ata under the auspices of the SCO.

Member States will strive to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of tourism, develop tourism infrastructure and increase tourist flows.

The member states emphasised the importance of developing global dialogue between civilisations and bringing peoples closer together, as well as international cooperation in the fields of education, science, culture, and the preservation and promotion of rich tangible and intangible cultural heritage. In this regard, they highly appreciated the results of the SCO Member States Arts Festival (Qingdao, 7 July 2025) and noted the upcoming events – the Intervision International Music Competition (Moscow, 20 September 2025), the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference (Samarkand, 30 October – 13 November 2025) and the 20th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (New Delhi, 8–13 December 2025).

Recognising the coordinating role of the World Health Organisation in international efforts to protect public health, Member States shall strive to establish a fair, effective and sustainable public health system, build capacity and cooperation in the areas of emergency medical care, telemedicine, traditional/folk medicine and primary health care to ensure preparedness, prevention and response to possible pandemics.

In this regard, they highly appreciated the results of the Meeting of Health Ministers of SCO Member States (Xi’an, 28 April 2025) and the 8th Meeting of Heads of Services of SCO Member States Responsible for Ensuring Sanitary and Epidemiological Well-being (St. Petersburg, 12 December 2024). They noted the proposals to establish a Global Coalition of Countries for Primary Health Care and a SCO Medical Association in a stakeholder format, as well as a working group on the provision of essential and emergency medical products within the SCO.

Member States, seeking to deepen cooperation in the field of sport, noted the importance of removing barriers to participation in sporting competitions. They stressed that major international sporting events should be organised in a spirit of peace, mutual understanding and international cooperation, friendship and tolerance, without discrimination on any grounds.

Member States welcomed the annual SCO Kunming Marathon (29 December 2024) and the SCO Issyk-Kul Marathon (Cholpon-Ata, 3 May 2025), which strengthen international sports, cultural and tourism ties.

The member states noted the proposals to hold the SCO Open Cup in 2026, as well as international sporting events with the participation of SCO member states in the Russian Federation, agreed to continue working on the creation of a SCO Sports Organisations Association and a SCO Member States Working Group on Physical Culture and Sport, and emphasised the importance of developing the China-SCO Winter Sports Demonstration Zone (Heilongjiang).

Member States will strengthen cooperation on sustainable development issues, including in the field of industry, efficient waste management and resource use in accordance with the principles of environmental protection, energy conservation and clean energy development, with a view to ensuring the SCO’s contribution to promoting sustainable socio-economic development.

Member States note the need to continue cooperation in areas such as environmental protection, restoration and conservation of biodiversity, combating desertification, dust storms and land degradation, as well as conservation of mountain ecosystems.

Member States highly appreciate the work carried out within the framework of the SCO Year of Sustainable Development in 2025 and reaffirm their commitment to deepening practical cooperation to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. In this regard, they noted the results of the SCO forums on sustainable development (Omsk, 16 April 2025) and poverty reduction and sustainable development (Xi’an, 20 May 2025), as well as the importance of developing a Roadmap for cooperation among SCO member states in the field of social development and social protection.

International Year of Glacier Conservation 2025 (Dushanbe, 29-31 May 2025).

Member States supported the holding of a Regional Climate Summit in the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2026 with the support of the UN.

Member States welcome cooperation in the field of emergency assistance and express their readiness to strengthen cooperation in the prevention of and response to emergencies, as well as in the elimination of their consequences.

Member States, emphasising the importance of creating conditions for the safe development of the younger generation and reducing the risks of its involvement in illegal activities, will contribute to the further strengthening of youth cooperation. They, highly appreciating the consistent work of the SCO Youth Council in addressing these issues, will continue to facilitate exchanges between youth organisations.

In this regard, they welcomed the results of the Meeting of Young Leaders and Talents of SCO Member States (East Kazakhstan Region, 31 July – 2 August 2025), as well as the events held in 2024-2025 as part of the SCO Business Incubator International Youth Acceleration Programme.

Member States welcome the adoption of the UN General Assembly Resolution of 17 December 2024 proclaiming 2026 as the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development.

Reaffirming their commitment to ensuring the rights of women and children, including in the areas of education, health care, social and legal protection, preservation and strengthening of the institution of the family, and non-discrimination, the member states advocate for strengthening contacts between women’s associations as an important area of SCO activity. They consider it necessary to hold regular forums, congresses and meetings of women, as well as to establish a mechanism for interaction between the relevant structures of SCO member states.

Member states will continue to build interregional contacts and continuously deepen mutual understanding and traditional friendship through people-to-people diplomacy institutions, friendly public organisations, sister cities and local authorities.

They note the contribution of the SCO Committee on Good-Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation (People’s Republic of China), the SCO Centre for People’s Diplomacy (Republic of Uzbekistan), the SCO Cultural and Integration Centre (Kyrgyz Republic), the SCO Centre for Friendship and Cooperation (Republic of Tajikistan), the SCO National Centre for People’s Diplomacy (Russian Federation) and the Centre for SCO Studies at the Indian Council for World Affairs in strengthening cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

The member states advocate for the expansion of SCO cooperation with interested states, partner organisations and other international associations on the basis of the principles of the UN Charter and the SCO Charter.

Member States emphasise that expanding exchanges and cooperation with the UN and its structures is a priority area of SCO international relations, and are ready to continue high-level dialogue with the UN and its structures in order to enhance the ability to counter all kinds of challenges and threats in the name of peace, stability and sustainable development.

Member States reaffirm their determination to deepen coordination and dialogue on international legal and other relevant issues on the global agenda.

The member states have decided to combine the statuses of “observer” and “dialogue partner” into a single status of “SCO partner”.

Member States note with satisfaction the decision to grant the Lao People’s Democratic Republic the status of SCO dialogue partner.

Member States highly appreciate the results of the People’s Republic of China’s chairmanship of the SCO in 2024-2025, which contributed to deepening mutual understanding, trust, friendship and cooperation between the peoples of member states and strengthening the Organisation’s authority.

The SCO chairmanship will pass to the Kyrgyz Republic and will be held under the slogan “25 years of the SCO: together towards sustainable peace, development and prosperity”. The next meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States of the SCO will be held in 2026 in the Kyrgyz Republic.

