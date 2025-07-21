LIVE TV
Cyberattack On Microsoft’s Software SharePoint Leaves About 100 Organizations At Risk

A cyberattack exploiting a zero-day flaw in Microsoft’s SharePoint software has affected about 100 organizations globally. Hackers installed hidden tools in self-managed servers. Experts warn more systems could be at risk. The FBI is investigating, and Microsoft has issued a solution.

Reports say that up to 8,000 servers of Microsoft could be at risk
Reports say that up to 8,000 servers of Microsoft could be at risk

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 00:04:18 IST

Around 100 organizations were affected following a cyberattack that targeted Microsoft’s server software SharePoint, media reports said.

Microsoft stated that hackers are reportedly trying to attack self-managed SharePoint servers, used by several governments and firms to share documents.

These cyberattacks are considered “zero-day,” a hack that gains from a previously unknown software glitch.
Taking advantage of this, hackers enter into the servers and install hidden tools, or “back doors.”

“It’s very clear,” Bernard said. “And we don’t know how many more hidden doors have been installed by others.”

SharePoint Hack: Initial Probe Reveals That Around 100 Servers Could be At Risk

A chief hacker, Vaisha Bernard, who works at a Dutch cybersecurity firm, said the attack came to light when a client was affected.

The firm then swung into action quickly and scanned the internet for more such cases and found that there are 100 more issues like this.

Bernard warned that the number might increase as hackers would use the same method after it became known. 

While he refused to reveal the name of the affected firms, he said that authorities have been informed about this case.

Microsoft said that it had “provided security updates and encourages customers to install them,” an e-mail by the company noted.

There is no confirmation about who is behind the hack, even as the case has been transferred to the FBI for further investigation.

The FBI Is Trying To Find Out Who Is Behind The Hacking of SharePoint

The FBI refused to give additional details in the case and said it is coordinating with its partners to solve the case.

Meanwhile, the National Cyber Security Center of the UK said some users have been affected in the country as well.

A report by Shodan, a group that traces online servers and devices, has said that over 8,000 SharePoint servers could be at risk.

These belong to major firms such as hospitals, banks, auditing firms, and government departments in the US as well as abroad.

An expert working with the British cybersecurity firm PwnDefend, Daniel Card, said that the hack is an example that many systems may have been compromised.

He added that organizations must work like their systems are breached and safeguard their networks immediately.

Tags: sharepoint

