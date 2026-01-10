Indonesia has become the first country in the world to block access to Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, amid rising concerns over sexual deepfakes and digital violence. The decision follows reports that the AI-powered chatbot was misused to generate explicit images of women, and in some cases, children, without consent.

Indonesian Government Cites “Digital Violence”

Indonesia’s Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid described the creation of non-consensual sexual deepfakes as a serious violation of human rights and digital security. In a statement quoted by Reuters, she said:

“The government views the practice of non-consensual sexual deepfakes as a serious violation of human rights, dignity, and the security of citizens in the digital space.”

The ministry categorized the misuse of Grok for sexualized image generation as “digital-based violence”, highlighting the psychological and social harm caused to victims.

Formal Summons Issued to xAI Officials

The Indonesian government has issued a formal summons to xAI officials, requiring the company to explain the negative impact of Grok’s current configuration and demonstrate measures to prevent misuse in the future.

Minister Hafid added that while the AI chatbot is temporarily blocked, its return to Indonesia will depend on xAI implementing strict content filters and ethical AI standards.

Sexual Deepfakes: A Global Concern

Grok, owned by xAI, was reportedly used by thousands of users to generate sexualized images without consent. Such practices have drawn international attention as AI-generated non-consensual sexual content becomes increasingly widespread.

Three U.S. Senators recently wrote to Google and Apple, urging them to remove Grok and X apps from their respective App Stores due to violations of app store policies against the creation of sexualized images. Their letter emphasized the harmful and likely illegal depictions of women and children produced by the chatbot.

Elon Musk Responds to Grok Misuse

Elon Musk and xAI had previously warned users against illegal use of Grok, stating that anyone creating prohibited content could face legal consequences. Musk wrote on X:

“Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content.”

However, following criticism over the platform’s inability to prevent the generation of sexual deepfakes, Musk appeared to shift blame toward users rather than the AI itself.

Indonesia Leads the Way in Regulating AI

Indonesia’s decisive move marks the first instance of a government blocking an AI chatbot due to sexual deepfakes and digital violence, setting a precedent in global AI governance.

The case raises urgent questions about the responsibilities of AI developers and platforms in preventing non-consensual content and protecting public safety in digital spaces.

