Home > World > 'US Supports The People Of Iran': Marco Rubio Issues Bold Statement Amid Anti-Government Protests

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio backs the people of Iran as anti-government protests continue despite an internet blackout and warnings from Trump.

Marco Rubio backs the people of Iran as anti-government protests continue. (Photo: X)
Marco Rubio backs the people of Iran as anti-government protests continue. (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 10, 2026 15:58:09 IST

The United States has expressed strong support for the people of Iran amid widespread anti-government protests and a nationwide internet blackout imposed by Iranian authorities to curb dissent.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that Washington stands with Iranians protesting against the Islamic Republic.
 “The United States supports the brave people of Iran,” Rubio posted on X, as demonstrations continued across multiple cities.

Trump Warns Iran Against Using Force

US President Donald Trump also issued a sharp warning to Iran’s leadership, saying the situation was being monitored “very closely” and cautioning against the use of violence on protesters.

“You better not start shooting because we’ll start shooting too,” Trump said on Friday, adding that the US would respond forcefully if protesters were killed.

Trump said Iran was facing serious internal trouble, claiming protesters had taken control of areas previously considered unreachable for opposition movements. He stressed that any US response would not involve ground troops but would target Iran “where it hurts.”

Protests Enter Thirteenth Day Amid Internet Blackout

The protests, which entered their 13th day on Friday, began as demonstrations against rising living costs but have since evolved into a nationwide movement demanding an end to the Islamic Republic, in power since the 1979 revolution.

Iranian authorities have imposed a widespread internet shutdown, limiting access to social media and communication platforms as security forces attempt to contain the unrest.

Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Calls for Strikes

Meanwhile, Reza Pahlavi, Iran’s former Crown Prince living in exile, called on Iranians working in key economic sectors to go on strike and urged protesters to occupy central areas of Tehran.

Pahlavi voiced support for demonstrators across the country and praised their continued resistance against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the ruling establishment.

International Pressure Mounts

The statements from senior US officials signal growing international attention on Iran’s handling of the protests, even as Tehran accuses foreign powers of interference in its internal affairs.

With demonstrations continuing despite restrictions, tensions between Iran and the United States appear set to rise further.

(Reuters Inputs included)

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 3:57 PM IST
Tags: anti-government protests IranIran protestsmarco rubioUS supports Iran

QUICK LINKS