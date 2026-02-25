‘Shehbaz Sharif Would Have Died…’: Donald Trump Drops Explosive Claim On Pakistan PM, US President Says He Stopped India-Pakistan Nuclear War During Operation Sindoor

Donald Trump, on Wednesday, dropped a bombshell, saying that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, would have died during last year’s conflict between India and Pakistan. The US President said that his intervention played a decisive role in preventing a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. POTUS was making the remarks while addressing lawmakers during his State of the Union speech before the United States Congress.

Trump claimed that tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours could have escalated dramatically without his involvement.

“Pakistan and India would have been in a nuclear war,” Trump said. He further added, “35 million people, the Prime Minister of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement.”

What Donald Trump Said About the India-Pakistan War

In recent months, Trump has repeatedly maintained that he was responsible for halting the conflict between the two countries. He has consistently argued that his administration leveraged trade agreements and tariff measures to discourage both sides from escalating hostilities.

However, these assertions have not been endorsed by New Delhi, which has not publicly credited Washington with brokering any ceasefire or de-escalation.

No doubt Shahbaz & Asim Munir were hiding in bunker during Op Sindoor.

During his State of the Union address, Trump was referring to the military confrontation in May 2025 that followed the terror attack in Pahalgam, where civilians were shot dead by terrorists described as Pakistan-borne.

In response to the attack, India carried out strikes targeting terror bases located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as well as within Pakistan.

Donald Trump’s State Of Union: What He Said About Ukraine & Iran

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan initiated a series of retaliatory drone and UCAV attacks targeting key Indian airbases and logistics infrastructure. These attempts, however, were effectively neutralised by India’s comprehensive and multi-layered air defence architecture.

The operation unfolded across land, air, and sea, a seamless demonstration of synergy between the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. The Indian Air Force (IAF) played a crucial role in delivering precision strikes against terror infrastructure across Pakistan. It conducted high-impact air operations on targets such as the Nur Khan Air Base and the Rahimyar Khan Air Base.

Meanwhile, in his State of the Union Address. the US President said his administration was “working hard” to end “the killing and slaughter between Russia and Ukraine, calling it “a war which would have never happened if I were President.”

