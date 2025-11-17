Sheikh Hasina Verdict: Bangladesh Boiling With Violence, Crude Bomb Explosions Shake Dhaka, ‘Shoot-At-Sight’ Orders Issued

Dhaka in Bangladesh witnessed a series of crude bomb explosions on Sunday, police confirmed to Reuters, intensifying tensions in the capital ahead of Monday’s verdict against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Although no injuries were reported, the blasts added to the fear gripping the city after several days of unrest marked by arson and sporadic violence. Security was ramped up across Dhaka and other regions overnight.

Sheikh Hasina on Trial in Absentia

Sheikh Hasina, 78, is being tried in absentia on charges of crimes against humanity for allegedly ordering a deadly crackdown on student protesters in mid-2024. She has denied all accusations and has remained in India since fleeing the country following her ouster in August last year.

Security agencies, military, paramilitary, and police units were placed on alert after reports surfaced that Hasina’s now-defunct Awami League had declared a two-day shutdown ahead of the International Crimes Tribunal–Bangladesh (ICT-BD) verdict.

Arson Attacks and Targeted Bombings in Bangladesh, Shoot-On-Sight Ordered

On Sunday night, unidentified attackers set fire to a vehicle dumping corner within a police station premises and detonated two crude bombs outside the home of an advisory council member to interim government chief Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Several major intersections across Dhaka also saw explosions.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) issued strict directives to contain violence, including permission to open fire if necessary.

“I stated over the wireless that anyone who sets a bus on fire or throws crude bombs with intent to kill should be shot. This authority is clearly provided in our law,” DMP Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali said late Sunday.

Wave of Predawn Attacks in Dhaka Since November 10

Since November 10, Dhaka has faced a series of predawn assaults, including crude bombs detonated at the entrance of Grameen Bank’s Mirpur headquarters, founded by Yunus. Multiple Grameen Bank branches were targeted with petrol bombs and coordinated arson, officials confirmed. Several buses were torched throughout the week, leaving one sleeping driver dead.

Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former police chief Abdullah Al Mamun are the three accused in the case. Hasina and Kamal are being tried in absentia, while Mamun appeared in person and has turned “approver”, reportedly seeking leniency.

Prosecution Seeks Death Penalty For Sheikh Hasina, Verdict to Be Broadcast Live

“We have sought the highest possible sentence for Hasina. We also requested seizure of the convicts’ property for distribution among families of martyrs and injured victims of last year’s violent street protests,” ICT-BD prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim said.

He added that Hasina cannot appeal to the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division unless she surrenders or is arrested within 30 days of the judgment.

The ICT-BD verdict is expected to be aired live on state-run BTV, with screens set up at several locations in Dhaka. Selected segments will be telecast after tribunal clearance, and live streaming will also be available on the tribunal’s official Facebook page.

Sheikh Hasina Rejects Charges in Audio Message

In an audio message shared on the Awami League’s Facebook page, Hasina dismissed the allegations and urged her supporters to stay calm.

“We have seen enough of these attacks and cases, this is just a matter of time,” she said. She accused interim government chief Yunus of plotting her removal, calling him a “usurper”.

“Let them try me, I don’t care… The verdict will not be able to gouge my mouth,” Hasina said.

She added, “If someone makes a false complaint in court, he is tried under law, and one day it will happen.”

Citing Article 7(B) of the Constitution, she said, “If someone by force removes the elected representatives from power, they will be punished. Yunus just did it.”

Sajeeb Wazed Warns of Violence

Meanwhile, Hasina’s son and adviser, Sajeeb Wazed, said supporters of the Awami League would block February’s national election if the ban on the party is not lifted, warning that protests could escalate into violence. Wazed said he believes Hasina will be convicted.

“They’re televising it. They’re going to convict her, and they’ll probably sentence her to death,” said Wazed, who lives in Washington, DC.

“What can they do to my mother? My mother is safe in India. India is giving her full security,” he added.

