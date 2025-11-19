Sheikh Hasina’s Son- Wazed Warns India On Terror Groups In Bangladesh, Says ‘India Will Not Act On ‘Illegal’ Extradition Request’

A day after the Bangladesh’s court pronouncing death sentence to former Prime Minister of Bangladesh- Sheikh Hasina, her son- Sajeeb Wazed, said India understands how to handle Dhaka’s request seeking her extradition.

He called the request illegal and said he does not expect the Indian government to act on it. He told ANI that he trusts India’s democratic system and its rule of law. He added that India has strong institutions, which work according to legal procedures.

His remarks came after Bangladesh sent a formal communication demanding the return of Sheikh Hasina, who has been living outside the country after recent political unrest.

Wazed Warns India About Growing Jamaat-e-Islami in Bangladesh

Sajeeb Wazed said India should focus on the situation inside Bangladesh under the current administration. He claimed that Jamaat-e-Islami, the country’s largest Islamist party, has gained influence under the Yunus-led interim government.

He said the group has released large numbers of convicts who were earlier sentenced for terror activities by the previous government.

According to him, these releases create serious regional security risks. He said the Indian government is aware of these developments and understands the possible impact on its own security interests.

Wazed also said the Lashkar-e-Taiba network is operating more freely inside Bangladesh under the present regime. He claimed that the group has become active again and that security agencies have found links between its Bangladesh branch and recent terror attacks in Delhi.

He said these developments should be a serious concern for India. He stated that the release of convicted extremists has strengthened these networks. He added that these activities require strong monitoring by regional security partners as the situation continues to change.

Sajeeb Wazed said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely keeping a close watch on the growing terror-related concerns linked to Bangladesh. He said the Indian leadership understands the risks created by extremist organisations in the neighbouring country. He added that these issues may influence India’s response to Dhaka’s diplomatic requests, including the extradition demand for Sheikh Hasina.

He stressed that the Indian government always follows legal and democratic systems while dealing with sensitive regional matters. His comments reflect his view of the current security environment and its potential impact on India-Bangladesh ties.

