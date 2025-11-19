LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia Australia news Anmol Bishnoi Delhi AQI bangladesh Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman latest world news chennai russia
LIVE TV
Home > World > Sheikh Hasina’s Son- Wazed Warns India On Terror Groups In Bangladesh, Says ‘India Will Not Act On ‘Illegal’ Extradition Request’

Sheikh Hasina’s Son- Wazed Warns India On Terror Groups In Bangladesh, Says ‘India Will Not Act On ‘Illegal’ Extradition Request’

Sajeeb Wazed, the son of ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said India will not act on Dhaka’s “illegal” extradition request. He told ANI that he trusts India’s democracy and its rule of law. He warned that India should focus on the rise of Jamaat-e-Islami and the free movement of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Bangladesh under the Yunus-led regime.

Sheikh Hasina’s Son- Wazed Warns India On Terror Groups In Bangladesh, Says ‘India Will Not Act On ‘Illegal’ Extradition Request’

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 19, 2025 10:27:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sheikh Hasina’s Son- Wazed Warns India On Terror Groups In Bangladesh, Says ‘India Will Not Act On ‘Illegal’ Extradition Request’

A day after the Bangladesh’s court pronouncing death sentence to former Prime Minister of Bangladesh- Sheikh Hasina, her son- Sajeeb Wazed, said India understands how to handle Dhaka’s request seeking her extradition.

He called the request illegal and said he does not expect the Indian government to act on it. He told ANI that he trusts India’s democratic system and its rule of law. He added that India has strong institutions, which work according to legal procedures.

His remarks came after Bangladesh sent a formal communication demanding the return of Sheikh Hasina, who has been living outside the country after recent political unrest.

Watch Here: 

Wazed Warns India About Growing Jamaat-e-Islami in Bangladesh

Sajeeb Wazed said India should focus on the situation inside Bangladesh under the current administration. He claimed that Jamaat-e-Islami, the country’s largest Islamist party, has gained influence under the Yunus-led interim government.

He said the group has released large numbers of convicts who were earlier sentenced for terror activities by the previous government.

According to him, these releases create serious regional security risks. He said the Indian government is aware of these developments and understands the possible impact on its own security interests.

Wazed also said the Lashkar-e-Taiba network is operating more freely inside Bangladesh under the present regime. He claimed that the group has become active again and that security agencies have found links between its Bangladesh branch and recent terror attacks in Delhi.

He said these developments should be a serious concern for India. He stated that the release of convicted extremists has strengthened these networks. He added that these activities require strong monitoring by regional security partners as the situation continues to change.

Sajeeb Wazed said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely keeping a close watch on the growing terror-related concerns linked to Bangladesh. He said the Indian leadership understands the risks created by extremist organisations in the neighbouring country. He added that these issues may influence India’s response to Dhaka’s diplomatic requests, including the extradition demand for Sheikh Hasina.

He stressed that the Indian government always follows legal and democratic systems while dealing with sensitive regional matters. His comments reflect his view of the current security environment and its potential impact on India-Bangladesh ties.

Must Read: White Collar Terror Module Busted! Codewords Like ‘Biryani’, ‘Dawat’ Used For Delhi Blast

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 9:13 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bangladeshhome-hero-pos-7Jamaat-e-Islamisheikh hasina

RELATED News

US Deports 200 Indian Nationals Including Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, Punjab Fugitives, Flight To Land In Delhi

‘Painful Chapter’: Saudi Crown Prince MBS Says Osama bin Laden Exploited Saudis In 9/11 To Damage US-Saudi Relations

‘Things Happen’: Donald Trump Shields Saudi Crown Prince Over Jamal Khashoggi Murder, MBS Calls Killing A ‘Huge Mistake’

Epstein Files Vote Passes As Trump Abruptly Switches Position

Trump Announces F-35 Jet Transfer To Saudi Arabia, Mirroring Israel Deal

LATEST NEWS

PM Kisan 21st Installment: Big Relief For Farmers, Installment Hits Bank Accounts Today- Here Are The Key Details

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited launches its Banking and Financial Services Fund to tap into India’s evolving financial growth story

Amavasya on 19 or 20 November 2025? Check Exact Date, Full Tithi & Puja Timings

Happy International Men’s Day! Best Messages, Quotes, Wishes To Share To Your Loved Ones

Bharat TULIP- Seller Buyer Meet Event on 20th November to Connect Artisans with Industry Stakeholders

Tenneco Clean Air Makes Stellar Debut: Lists At ₹505 On NSE, Pops 27% As Street Expectations And GMP Predictions Get Proven Right

Elon Musk Mocks Jeff Bezos as ‘Copycat’ After Amazon Launches $6.2B AI Startup Prometheus

Delhi NCR Chokes Again, Wakes Up With Toxic Air Quality, What Are The Emergency Restrictions In GRAP 4?

Stock Market Today: Soft Start On Dalal Street; Global Jitters Pull Sensex, Nifty Into The Red

Sheikh Hasina’s Son- Wazed Warns India On Terror Groups In Bangladesh, Says ‘India Will Not Act On ‘Illegal’ Extradition Request’

Sheikh Hasina’s Son- Wazed Warns India On Terror Groups In Bangladesh, Says ‘India Will Not Act On ‘Illegal’ Extradition Request’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sheikh Hasina’s Son- Wazed Warns India On Terror Groups In Bangladesh, Says ‘India Will Not Act On ‘Illegal’ Extradition Request’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sheikh Hasina’s Son- Wazed Warns India On Terror Groups In Bangladesh, Says ‘India Will Not Act On ‘Illegal’ Extradition Request’
Sheikh Hasina’s Son- Wazed Warns India On Terror Groups In Bangladesh, Says ‘India Will Not Act On ‘Illegal’ Extradition Request’
Sheikh Hasina’s Son- Wazed Warns India On Terror Groups In Bangladesh, Says ‘India Will Not Act On ‘Illegal’ Extradition Request’
Sheikh Hasina’s Son- Wazed Warns India On Terror Groups In Bangladesh, Says ‘India Will Not Act On ‘Illegal’ Extradition Request’

QUICK LINKS