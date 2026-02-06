LIVE TV
Home > World > Shocking Footage Shows Florida Teen Setting Friend On Fire, Chaos Erupts Online: ‘Oh My God’ Moment Caught

A Florida teen, Bradey Ming, is arrested after a prank gone wrong at Lake Kerr leaves a friend critically injured with severe burns. Video shows gasoline poured on a fire, igniting a chain reaction. Authorities charge Ming with felony aggravated battery as medical teams treat second-degree burns.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 6, 2026 03:20:41 IST

A disturbing video from Marion County, Florida, shows how a social gathering became a medical emergency. A group of friends who started their evening at the Kauffman Island fire pit ended their night with police arresting one 17-year-old and another teenager sustaining critical injuries.

Law enforcement officials have since arrested Bradey Ming, charging him with felony aggravated battery after footage revealed the reckless use of gasoline that led to the victim being engulfed in flames.

Gasoline Explosion

The event that happened on January 10 started with multiple sources providing different information about what happened. The victim initially stated that his injuries happened because someone accidentally spilled fuel inside a water bottle.

The video shows Lake Kerr as a chaotic location where Ming pours gasoline onto an extinguished fire, which results in an immediate explosive reaction.



The situation turned more dangerous when someone poured a liquid fuel path across the ground, which functioned as a fuse that quickly transferred flames to an unknowingly present bystander.

The victim failed to escape the thermal energy despite people shouting at him to “Get in the lake!” because he needed more time to escape without suffering major physical harm.

Severe Burns

The stunt resulted in the victim sustaining severe second-degree burns, which covered his arms and the backs of his legs. Medical reports and police affidavits describe the injuries as “bloodied and discolored,” highlighting the intensity of the flash fire.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office determined that the act did not contain any specific “harmful intent” or premeditated malice, yet the defendant’s wrongdoing reached the legal threshold for felony charges because he used accelerants at a social event while drunk.

Ming eventually surrendered to authorities and is currently being held without bond as the legal process moves forward, serving as a grim reminder of how quickly a “prank” can become a tragedy.

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 3:20 AM IST
Tags: Bradey Ming arrestFlorida teen firegasoline accidentLake Kerr

