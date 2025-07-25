Shooting at University of New Mexico Dorm Leaves One Dead, One Injured

A tragic shooting at the University of New Mexico (UNM) in Albuquerque early Friday left at least one person dead and another injured, according to a report published by The Associated Press. The incident took place at the Casas del Rio dormitory complex, prompting a lockdown of the varsity’s central campus, the report said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to find the suspect.

In a statement posted around 6:30 a.m., the university confirmed the shooter had not yet been nabbed.

“The suspect remains at large and may still be on campus,” the university said, per the US-based news agency.

According to the report, the first campus alert, which was issued around 3 a.m., urged students and faculty to shelter in place. All classes and activities were suspended for the day “out of an abundance of caution”.

What Do We Know About the Victims?

The varsity confirmed that two individuals were shot, one fatally. “The wounded person’s injuries were not life-threatening,” the New Mexico university said in its official communication, according to the AP.

Campus on Lockdown, Police Investigation Underway

The university campus, located in central Albuquerque, is home to nearly 23,000 students during the academic year.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

