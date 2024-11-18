Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Sir David Attenborough Is Profoundly Disturbed About AI Mimicking His Iconic Voice: My Identity Is Being Stolen

The segment underscores the potential dangers of using AI to replicate trusted voices, particularly when those voices are used without consent to spread misinformation or unauthorized opinions.

Sir David Attenborough Is Profoundly Disturbed About AI Mimicking His Iconic Voice: My Identity Is Being Stolen

Sir David Attenborough has voiced strong disapproval of artificial intelligence being used to mimic his iconic voice.

During a recent interview, an AI-generated version of Attenborough’s voice was played alongside a genuine recording, demonstrating minimal differences. The AI-generated clip, sourced from a website claiming to clone voices, raised concerns over the ethical implications of such technology.

David Attenborough’s Response to Voice Cloning

The 98-year-old broadcaster, renowned for his lifelong commitment to truth, expressed his objection in a statement saying, “Having spent a lifetime trying to speak what I believe to be the truth, I am profoundly disturbed to find that these days, my identity is being stolen by others and greatly object to them using it to say whatever they wish.”

AI’s Attempt at Humor

The publication also aired a response from the AI-generated voice, which attempted to clarify its identity. He said, “Let’s set the record straight. Unless Mr. Attenborough has been secretly moonlighting for us, I am not David Attenborough. While we may both be British male voices, I am not him, for anyone who may be confused.”

Expert Concerns on AI Misuse

Dr. Jennifer Williams, an AI audio researcher from the University of Southampton, weighed in on the ethical implications. After hearing the cloned voice speak about topics like Donald Trump’s nomination of Matt Gaetz and the war in Ukraine, she expressed alarm saying, “I’m a little disgusted. This is very serious … Sir David Attenborough’s voice is trusted globally as an authority and a symbol of truth. To have words attributed to him on sensitive issues like war and politics—things he has never said or might not endorse—is deeply concerning.”

The Ethical Challenge of AI Voice Cloning

The segment underscores the potential dangers of using AI to replicate trusted voices, particularly when those voices are used without consent to spread misinformation or unauthorized opinions. Attenborough’s case highlights the need for stricter regulations and ethical guidelines in the development and application of AI-generated content.

ALSO READ: Is Jethalal Quitting TMKOC? Here’s A List Of All The Fights Asit Kumar Modi Had With The Cast

Filed under

AI Voice celebrity news Sir David Attenborough Trending news World news
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

Entertainment

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should ….’

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star Cast Here

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox