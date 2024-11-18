Sir David Attenborough Is Profoundly Disturbed About AI Mimicking His Iconic Voice: My Identity Is Being Stolen

The segment underscores the potential dangers of using AI to replicate trusted voices, particularly when those voices are used without consent to spread misinformation or unauthorized opinions.

Sir David Attenborough has voiced strong disapproval of artificial intelligence being used to mimic his iconic voice.

During a recent interview, an AI-generated version of Attenborough’s voice was played alongside a genuine recording, demonstrating minimal differences. The AI-generated clip, sourced from a website claiming to clone voices, raised concerns over the ethical implications of such technology.

David Attenborough’s Response to Voice Cloning

The 98-year-old broadcaster, renowned for his lifelong commitment to truth, expressed his objection in a statement saying, “Having spent a lifetime trying to speak what I believe to be the truth, I am profoundly disturbed to find that these days, my identity is being stolen by others and greatly object to them using it to say whatever they wish.”

AI’s Attempt at Humor

The publication also aired a response from the AI-generated voice, which attempted to clarify its identity. He said, “Let’s set the record straight. Unless Mr. Attenborough has been secretly moonlighting for us, I am not David Attenborough. While we may both be British male voices, I am not him, for anyone who may be confused.”

Expert Concerns on AI Misuse

Dr. Jennifer Williams, an AI audio researcher from the University of Southampton, weighed in on the ethical implications. After hearing the cloned voice speak about topics like Donald Trump’s nomination of Matt Gaetz and the war in Ukraine, she expressed alarm saying, “I’m a little disgusted. This is very serious … Sir David Attenborough’s voice is trusted globally as an authority and a symbol of truth. To have words attributed to him on sensitive issues like war and politics—things he has never said or might not endorse—is deeply concerning.”

The Ethical Challenge of AI Voice Cloning

The segment underscores the potential dangers of using AI to replicate trusted voices, particularly when those voices are used without consent to spread misinformation or unauthorized opinions. Attenborough’s case highlights the need for stricter regulations and ethical guidelines in the development and application of AI-generated content.